Rihanna's latest move suggests she's not a fan of the Drake & Jennifer Lopez relationship

Following the new rumors that Drake and Jennifer Lopez are dating, Rihanna has unfollowed Lopez on Instagram.
Coincidence?
We think not.
And as the cherry on top of this juicy gossip, Lopez posted this:
Well, then.
Rihanna is clearly not a fan of the relationship, and her action seems to suggest that there is more to the rumor. Does Rihanna feel betrayed that Lopez's pursued her ex-boyfriend?
The Instagram unfollowing seems especially poignant since, as E! News points out, Lopez and Rihanna have a long history of friendship.
Prior to the Drake love triangle rumors, the two were presumably on great terms.
Rihanna even sent Lopez a pair of boots she designed with Manolo Blahnik, and Lopez loved them so much she couldn't help but share a photo.
Lopez also gushed about Rihanna in a March 2015 interview with E! saying, "I'm a huge Rihanna fan… and I feel like she's such a girl's girl, which I love, because I'm a girl's girl and she seems very sweet."
The dating rumors between Lopez and Drake started at the beginning of December. Drake reportedly attended two of Lopez's Las Vegas shows back to back. He then hosted a dinner party in West Hollywood, which Lopez attended.
And while Rihanna may feel there's bad blood, Drake and Lopez have yet to react. Both still follow Rihanna on social media.
It's crazy to think that just a few months ago, Drake was presenting Rihanna with the Video Vanguard Award at the 2016 VMAs. Are those days really gone forever?
