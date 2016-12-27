Rihanna's latest move suggests she's not a fan of the Drake & Jennifer Lopez relationship

Image: Apega/WENN.com

Print

Following the new rumors that Drake and Jennifer Lopez are dating, Rihanna has unfollowed Lopez on Instagram.

More: Rihanna and Drake are back together because he never stopped loving her

Coincidence?

We think not.

And as the cherry on top of this juicy gossip, Lopez posted this:

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

Well, then.

Rihanna is clearly not a fan of the relationship, and her action seems to suggest that there is more to the rumor. Does Rihanna feel betrayed that Lopez's pursued her ex-boyfriend?

The Instagram unfollowing seems especially poignant since, as E! News points out, Lopez and Rihanna have a long history of friendship.

Prior to the Drake love triangle rumors, the two were presumably on great terms.

More: Does Drake's Apple commercial totally prove he's dating Taylor Swift?

Rihanna even sent Lopez a pair of boots she designed with Manolo Blahnik, and Lopez loved them so much she couldn't help but share a photo.

@badgalriri Thank you soooomuch for these incredibly sick ass boots!! #Rihanna #manolos #loveher #thebaddest A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 20, 2016 at 4:41pm PDT

Lopez also gushed about Rihanna in a March 2015 interview with E! saying, "I'm a huge Rihanna fan… and I feel like she's such a girl's girl, which I love, because I'm a girl's girl and she seems very sweet."

The dating rumors between Lopez and Drake started at the beginning of December. Drake reportedly attended two of Lopez's Las Vegas shows back to back. He then hosted a dinner party in West Hollywood, which Lopez attended.

<-------- Lotta those A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 11, 2016 at 3:48am PST

And while Rihanna may feel there's bad blood, Drake and Lopez have yet to react. Both still follow Rihanna on social media.

More: The reason Jennifer Lopez & Casper Smart split is sadder than we thought

It's crazy to think that just a few months ago, Drake was presenting Rihanna with the Video Vanguard Award at the 2016 VMAs. Are those days really gone forever?

Do you think Drake is a better match for Lopez or Rihanna? Sound off in the comments below.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below!