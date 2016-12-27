Sections
/

RHONJ's Teresa Giudice documents her & her daughters' Christmas without Joe

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: Derrick Salters/WENN.com
Print

Teresa Giudice & her daughters may have spent Christmas without Joe, but they clearly had plenty of family around

Teresa Giudice and her daughters kept Christmas low key this year with family, in their first holiday season without husband and dad, Joe Giudice, who is serving his 41-month prison sentence for bankruptcy fraud.

More: Danielle Staub has big plans to expose the RHONJ

Teresa documented the family's Christmas on Instagram and, despite Joe's absence, it seems like the family had a great time together.

The Giudice girls, 15-year-old Gia, 12-year-old Gabriella, 10-year-old Milania and 7-year-old Audriana, all dressed up on Christmas Eve.

Merry Christmas Eve #thelovesofmylife

A photo posted by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on

Teresa also got in on the Christmas Eve fun.

Merry Christmas Eve #mydaughters #family

A photo posted by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on

The family's Christmas card this year was all about the girls.

They spent Christmas Eve with Teresa's brother Joe Gorga.

Christmas Eve with my brother @joeygorga #family

A photo posted by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on

Along with Gorga's family, including wife Melissa Gorga.

Merry Christmas Eve with the family @melissagorga

A photo posted by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on

The group of cousins all had a game night.

Fun & Games on Christmas Eve #cousins #friends

A photo posted by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on

On Christmas morning, the Giudice girls rocked some coordinating pajamas and opened their presents.

Merry Christmas #sisters #familylove @justinjeanpjs #ruffleback

A photo posted by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on

Joe Giudice is only on month 9 of his 41-month prison sentence, which means the family has another few Christmases without him before he is released. Hopefully, even if they weren't able to spend it with him in person, they were able to exchange gifts and have phone calls together.

More: Legally, Brandi Glanville & Teresa Giudice have something big in common

Despite the family's fun Christmas celebrations, it's been a tough couple of years for the Giudice clan, and the preview for the new season of Real Housewives of New Jersey doesn't sugarcoat the struggles.

Are you excited for the Real Housewives of New Jersey to finally return?

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Image: Gia Giudice/Instagram
