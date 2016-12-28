Sections
Two members of the Kardashian family didn't have Christmas stockings hung

A couple of important names were missing from the Kardashian family Christmas stockings this year

It wouldn’t be a Kardashian family Christmas without a little drama. And so, in a classic reality-TV turn, Kylie Jenner posted a shot of the extended family’s Christmas stockings on Snapchat — and revealed that a couple of famous names were left off the list. To be exact: no Blac Chyna and no Khloé Kardashian.

Before you get your knickers too twisted, let’s be clear: Khloé was off in Ohio celebrating the holiday with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and his family. She was left out only because she was busy giving Thompson a ton of lavish gifts, so... no actual drama there.

More: KUWTK shows the unhealthy truth behind Khloé Kardashian & Lamar Odom's relationship

But there is drama concerning Blac Chyna, which should come as no surprise. The woman seems to trail drama where’er she goes. The latest saga began earlier this month, when Chyna and Rob Kardashian had a blowout fight on social media. Though the pair seem to have made up — and Snapchatted their Christmas Eve together, complete with adorable new baby Dream — the Kardashians aren’t interested in getting involved anymore, People reports.

More: The Kardashians are being really unfair about Rob & Blac Chyna's engagement

According to a People source, the Kardashians want to "distance themselves" from Chyna. "They can’t stand the toxic relationship," the insider said, adding that Chyna wasn’t even invited to Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas party on Christmas Eve.

To add further darkness to the shade: Chyna’s children, King (with ex Tyga, who is now dating Kylie Jenner) and Dream, both had stockings on the Kardashian mantel — er, on the floor below the mantel, because even a Kardashian fireplace doesn’t have room for that many stockings. Can’t wait to see what New Year’s brings for these feisty folks!

More: There's no way Anne Hathaway slammed the Kardashians by accident

A couple of important names were missing from the Kardashian family Christmas stockings this year
