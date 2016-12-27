Jennifer Lopez's reflections on 2016 have all of us looking back at this roller-coaster of a year

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

2016 has been rough on a lot of us, and celebrities are no exception.

Jennifer Lopez let us all in on some of her end-of-year reflection in a lengthy post on Instagram in which she described her yearly ritual of reflecting on the past year.

"Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night," she wrote. "I have a ritual every year once everyone is asleep I like to go sit by the tree and think about the year that just went by. Check in on how I feel right in that moment about everything in my life. The magic of the sparkly tree always takes me away into my thoughts and feelings... and this year I can honestly say my heart is full."

She continued, "This year had its ups and downs but as I sit here in my living room w my coconuts sleeping soundly upstairs, all of us healthy, a house full of family and friends, I feel surrounded by love and overflowing with gratitude for the many new blessings in my life!!! Merry Christmas everyone."

The "coconuts" she's referring to are her 8-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. And Anthony is no doubt on her mind as she reflects on her "ups and downs."

Lopez and Anthony have done a lot to rekindle their relationship this year, though seemingly only as friends. They've performed together at numerous events and collaborated on a Spanish-language album.

Anthony seemed to be a source of solace for Lopez during what was undeniably one of her downs this year — her breakup with Casper Smart. Lopez and Smart dated off and on for more than five years, but this year they called it quits for good after Lopez revealed he had cheated on her.

And one of the ups? Lopez has been linked lately to Drake, who has attended a few of her shows. They've also been seen having dinner dates together. Sources close to them say they're just friends... for now. Lopez also has some exciting career moves coming up, including her work on the new NBC series World of Dance with Derek Hough.

