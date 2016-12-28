Carrie Fisher 'will be missed profoundly,' her family says after her death

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Days after suffering a reported heart attack, Carrie Fisher has died. She was 60.

Fisher's rep released a statement Tuesday morning on behalf of the actress' family, writing, "It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning. She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers."

Fisher suffered from cardiac arrest during a flight from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 23. The flight was grounded and she was rushed to a hospital. On Christmas Day, her mother, Debbie Reynolds, tweeted that she was in stable condition.

Carrie is in stable condition.If there is a change,we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes. pic.twitter.com/isXJqqFEB6 — Debbie Reynolds (@DebbieReynolds1) December 25, 2016

Reynolds then posted a thank you message on Facebook:

Fisher, who was best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars movies, also wrote a memoir, called The Princess Diarist. She grew up in Hollywood, and held major roles throughout her career in movies like Blues Brothers, The Man With One Red Shoe and When Harry Met Sally.

News of Fisher's death shocked the entertainment industry, but none more so than her former Star Wars costar, Harrison Ford.

Ford released a statement to People magazine expressing his profound sadness, it read: "Carrie was one-of-a-kind…brilliant, original, funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely…My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her."

Many other stars also took to social media to share their heartbreak.

May the Force Be with You. RIP Carrie Fisher aka Princess Leia pic.twitter.com/kydqAlEwD1 — Fill Werrell (@FillWerrell) December 27, 2016

I cant believe Carrie Fishers gone. Heart goes out to her family. Terrible. Fuck 2016. — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) December 27, 2016

There is no room for demons, when youre already self-possessed.; -Carrie Fisher — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) December 27, 2016

Im deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie Billie

R.I.P. — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher. RIP. What a talent. What a year. pic.twitter.com/yEFfv2GN6K — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) December 27, 2016

If I heard Carrie Fisher was going to make an appearance I wanted to see it. U know ur special when Meryl Streep plays YOU in a movie. RIP. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) December 27, 2016

Someone even weighed in on a Twitter account created for Fisher's dog, Gary, who often accompanied her to events.

Rest in peace, Carrie Fisher.

