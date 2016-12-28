Sections
Celebs, including Harrison Ford, react to Carrie Fisher's death

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Express/Archive Photos/Getty Images
Carrie Fisher 'will be missed profoundly,' her family says after her death

Days after suffering a reported heart attack, Carrie Fisher has died. She was 60.

More: A look back at Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in Star Wars

Fisher's rep released a statement Tuesday morning on behalf of the actress' family, writing, "It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning. She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers."

Fisher suffered from cardiac arrest during a flight from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 23. The flight was grounded and she was rushed to a hospital. On Christmas Day, her mother, Debbie Reynolds, tweeted that she was in stable condition.

Reynolds then posted a thank you message on Facebook:

Fisher, who was best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars movies, also wrote a memoir, called The Princess Diarist. She grew up in Hollywood, and held major roles throughout her career in movies like Blues Brothers, The Man With One Red Shoe and When Harry Met Sally.

News of Fisher's death shocked the entertainment industry, but none more so than her former Star Wars costar, Harrison Ford.

Ford released a statement to People magazine expressing his profound sadness, it read: "Carrie was one-of-a-kind…brilliant, original, funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely…My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her."

Many other stars also took to social media to share their heartbreak.

Someone even weighed in on a Twitter account created for Fisher's dog, Gary, who often accompanied her to events.

More: Eddie Fisher's daughters carry on Fisher legacy

Rest in peace, Carrie Fisher.

Image: WENN
