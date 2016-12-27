Fadi Fawaz, George Michael's partner, breaks his silence on his death: 'Everything is ruined'

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

George Michael's partner, celebrity hairstylist Fadi Fawaz, has broken his silence on Michael's death, and what he has to say will break your heart.

"It’s an xmas I will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx," he tweeted Monday, along with changing his Twitter picture to one of himself kissing Michael on the cheek.

ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx — Fadi Fawaz (@fadifawaz) December 26, 2016

Michael was found dead in his home at age 53 on Christmas. His manager said that he died peacefully from heart failure. Fawaz told The Daily Telegraph that there are still questions to be answered about the singer's death.

"We were supposed to be going for Christmas lunch. I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed," he told the publication. "We don't know what happened yet."

He continued, "Everything had been very complicated recently, but George was looking forward to Christmas, and so was I. Now everything is ruined. I want people to remember him the way he was. He was a beautiful person."

Michael and Fawaz had been dating since 2011. One of Michael's former longtime partners, Kenny Goss, also spoke out about the death of his boyfriend of 13 years.

"I'm heartbroken with the news that my dear friend and long-time love George Michael has passed. He was a major part of my life and I loved him very, very much. He was an extremely kind and generous man," Goss said in a statement. "The beautiful memories and music he brought to the world will always be an important part of my life and those who also loved and admired him."

