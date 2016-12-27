Britney Spears' fans are threatening to hurt Sam Asghari if he doesn't treat her right

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

No one really knows what's happening in Britney Spears' love life, but what we do know is that she and male model Sam Asghari have been spending a lot of time together recently, including over the holidays.

The rumored couple took to Snapchat on Sunday, Dec. 25 to share a photo of themselves together in bed. In the story, they used the reindeer filter and wished fans a "Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night."

We don't know about you, but most people don't spend Christmas with just anyone; they spend it with those they really like, which is probably why there's been such a reaction to Spears and Asghari's story. But it also appears that a lot of people are really worried that Spears is going to get hurt.

Asghari took to Instagram to share a Christmas post of his own in which he can be seen working out while wearing a Christmas hat, and among the comments about just how hot he is, there are also ones from concerned Britney Spears fans.

Merry Christmas everybody @1stphorm W/ @kingsamjonesiii@delapazfocus @bwcarsla (Tag 3 of your friends for Christmas motivation) A video posted by Sam Asghari (@samasghari) on Dec 25, 2016 at 8:38am PST

Comments include one from pasha.amelin.89, who wrote, "don't hurt Britney." Flospears echoed these sentiments, writing, "I swear to god if u hurt Britney imma kill you!!"

"Be nice, to Britney she's one of a kind!!" janecenis commented. While funnybritneyvideos also expressed their concern, writing, "Biiiiitch Britney is right next to you, you lucky bastard you better take good care of our girl or I swear to God I will end you she is too precious for this life!! But I'm happy she's happy so have fun."

Spears and Asghari may be social media official now, but we still have no clue what the status of their relationship is at this stage — although there was previously a report from People that suggested things between them aren't really all that serious and they're still getting to know each other. But who knows? The new year could change that, right?

What do you think of Spears and Asghari as a potential couple? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

