Nick Viall had his fair share of heartbreak before The Bachelorette

After repeated heartbreak on national television, it's finally Nick Viall's turn on The Bachelor. Fans have learned a lot about him these past few years, but many know little about his life before he was villainized on The Bachelorette. Turns out, he's not nearly as horrible as we've been led to believe.

Born in Milwaukee, Viall grew up in a big, loving family with 11 siblings. His parents have been married for nearly four decades, so there's no question that he's witnessed a beautiful example of true love. He graduated from Waukesha North High School in 1999 and then attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where he studied accounting. He was heavily involved in track and field during his college days and set the school record for the 3,200-meter relay.

After he graduated from college, Viall entered the world of software sales. Immediately prior to his first stint on The Bachelorette, he worked for Salesforce, where he was an account executive. It's hard to believe now, but at one time, his Twitter account revolved around his career — and no, we're not talking about modeling or reality TV!

Great (FREE) way to learn more about the number 1 Platform. Salesforce1 World Tour is making its way to Chicago on A…http://t.co/a3UhSOQyW9 — Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) February 26, 2014

When he wasn't busy with work, pre-Bachelorette Viall searched for the woman of his dreams away from the realm of reality television. Unfortunately, Andi Dorfman was far from his first failed attempt at finding true love. He dated journalist Kim Peiffer for some time — and she shared a few insights from their romance (and the odd experience of watching an ex on TV) in a story for InStyle. He may be a big star now, but at the time, Peiffer claims that he was a "classic Wisconsin boy."

The romance ended on good terms. It was a summer fling and Peiffer just wasn't ready for a serious relationship. That being said, she only has good memories of her time with Viall.

Later, Viall was in a seven-year relationship with the woman he thought for sure he would marry. Surprise, surprise... it didn't work out. During his initial stint with Dorfman on The Bachelorette, he confessed that his pre-Bachelorette flame dumped him and left him with a bruised ego. He decided to take a new approach to finding love — and the rest is history!

Love him or hate him, it's clear that Nick Viall brings something unique to Bachelor Nation. He is bound to make The Bachelor Season 21 interesting!

Are you looking forward to seeing more of Nick Viall on The Bachelor? Do you think his search for love is genuine? Comment and share your opinion below.