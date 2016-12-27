Nick Cannon's really been feeling the love during his hospitalization, and he has Kevin Hart to thank

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

Image: WENN.com

Nick Cannon didn't get to spend Christmas at home or in a luxury vacation villa (like his ex-wife Mariah Carey did) because he was confined to bed in a Los Angeles hospital after being admitted due to complications from lupus. However, Cannon did not spend the holidays alone — and he can thank Kevin Hart for that.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 26, Kevin Hart shared a photo of himself, Dick Gregory and Cannon, and he captioned it with a sweet message about his good friend's health. He wrote, "So happy to see my brother @nickcannon getting back to himself. Nothing but love for you man..... #GetWellNick #Ncredible."

Cannon was clearly feeling the love and later took to Instagram to share the same photo along with a message of thanks to all those who have shown him support in his time of need.

"Man, so many loving strong vibrations came to visit me in the hospital today! Thank you to EVERYONE for all the gifts, messages, comments, the time, the love and the prayers... I'm getting there!!!" he wrote, adding, "And once I'm back... it's about to be #Ncredible."

We're glad to hear Cannon is doing better and keeping such a positive mindset, although it undoubtedly helps that he has such a wonderful support system to help him get through this time.

