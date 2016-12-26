Taylor Swift gave a 96-year-old veteran the most perfect Christmas gift

Image: FayesVision/WENN.com

Print

Taylor Swift gave her oldest Swifty a Christmas to remember.

More: Kanye West is still not over his feud with Taylor Swift

Cyrus Porter, a 96-year-old World War II veteran, admitted in a recent interview with Ozarks First that he is a huge fan of the singer, and Swift took note.

The day after Christmas, instead of continuing to stuff her face and laze around like the rest of us, Swift packed her bags and headed to Porter's hometown of New Madrid, Missouri, where she was greeted by a very surprised Porter and over 60 of his relatives, E! News reports.

"My Popo was ecstatic!" Porter's relative Caroline Fowler told E! "He was grinning from ear to ear and even had tears in his eyes. The first thing he said to her was ‘How did you get here?' He loved every moment. He told her how he was proud of his family, his country and Taylor Swift!"

More: Taylor Swift kisses someone who isn't Tom Hiddleston at star-studded party

Swift serenaded Porter with her hit "Shake It Off."

She also spent time with his family.

"I’ve been to two concerts," Porter said, according to Entertainment Weekly. “Memphis and St Louis. Look what she does… she puts on a show no one else puts on. I just enjoyed going to see ’em and her. I would as soon go see her right now as anybody!"

More: John Newman is weighing in on how Calvin Harris is doing post-Taylor Swift

Porter also showed Swift his WWII memorabilia.

Excuse me while my heart explodes. Go TSwift!

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.