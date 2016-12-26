Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2016 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Taylor Swift spent the day after Christmas with a 96-year-old man

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: FayesVision/WENN.com
Print

Taylor Swift gave a 96-year-old veteran the most perfect Christmas gift

Taylor Swift gave her oldest Swifty a Christmas to remember.

More: Kanye West is still not over his feud with Taylor Swift

Cyrus Porter, a 96-year-old World War II veteran, admitted in a recent interview with Ozarks First that he is a huge fan of the singer, and Swift took note.

The day after Christmas, instead of continuing to stuff her face and laze around like the rest of us, Swift packed her bags and headed to Porter's hometown of New Madrid, Missouri, where she was greeted by a very surprised Porter and over 60 of his relatives, E! News reports.

"My Popo was ecstatic!" Porter's relative Caroline Fowler told E! "He was grinning from ear to ear and even had tears in his eyes. The first thing he said to her was ‘How did you get here?' He loved every moment. He told her how he was proud of his family, his country and Taylor Swift!"

More: Taylor Swift kisses someone who isn't Tom Hiddleston at star-studded party

Swift serenaded Porter with her hit "Shake It Off."

She also spent time with his family.

"I’ve been to two concerts," Porter said, according to Entertainment Weekly. “Memphis and St Louis. Look what she does… she puts on a show no one else puts on. I just enjoyed going to see ’em and her. I would as soon go see her right now as anybody!"

More: John Newman is weighing in on how Calvin Harris is doing post-Taylor Swift

Porter also showed Swift his WWII memorabilia.

Excuse me while my heart explodes. Go TSwift!

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Taylor Swift gave a 96-year-old veteran the most perfect Christmas gift
Image: Judy Eddy/WENN
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
Carrie Fisher's legacy goes well beyond Princess Leia
Brace yourself — here's the list of all celebrity deaths in 2016
A look back at Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in 'Star Wars'
10 things we need to see in 'Fuller House' Season 3
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Michael B. Jordan has had it with the rumors about his sexuality
  2. Taylor Swift spent the day after Christmas with a 96-year-old man
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!