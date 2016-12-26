Sections
/

Michael B. Jordan addresses gay rumors with weird statement

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: FayesVision/WENN.com
Michael B. Jordan passed up the perfect opportunity to advocate for LGBT rights

If I were a celebrity, I would probably get sick of the constant rumor mill too, but Michael B. Jordan's response to recent claims that he's gay is just downright strange.

More: 17 Super cute photos of Michael B. Jordan through the years

In an Instagram video via TheJasmineBrand, Jordan expressed how tired he was of all the "shit" (aka. the gay rumors), but he didn't really say much else.

"I usually don’t comment creep but, you know, shit, today I got time," he said calmly. "So look, whoever’s angry, bitter, upset for whatever reason, grow the fuck up ‘cause karma’s real. And I usually take the high road. I usually don’t say shit, I just let it roll ‘cause people are going to be people. Everybody's got their opinion. That’s what the Internet’s for. They're gonna say whatever."

More: Michael B. Jordan's Fantastic Four response wasn't enough to appease fans

Jordan then seemed to have a change of heart and added, "On second thought, why am I even giving energy to that shit on this day? Y’all my fans. Y’all don’t need to hear me ranting about some BS. Enjoy your family, enjoy your blessings, enjoy the people you hold close and cherish that."

Jordan didn't have to comment on his personal life. That's his business. But he could have taken the opportunity to discuss why his sexuality doesn't matter. He could have spoken out in support of LGBT rights.

More: New X-Men gay story line seems like a ploy to stay relevant

Instead, he just let the trolls win with his ramble that didn't really say anything at all, other than that he's sick of the rumors.

Do you think Michael B. Jordan should have made a more substantial statement or did his response serve its purpose?

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Image: Warner Bros.
Tagged in
Comments
