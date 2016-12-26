Good thing Kylie Jenner released her short film on Christmas because it's definitely NSFW

Image: Apega/WENN.com

Kylie Jenner had quite the Christmas gift for her fans. Her. Naked. In a new short film for W Magazine that leaves nothing to the imagination.

"Kylie Jenner's Christmas Gift to You Comes Already Unwrapped," the outlet proclaimed in their title.

They did not lie.

The film opens with Jenner in a wet T-shirt running her hands over her body. And that's just the start, people.

From there, the shirt comes off, and as Jenner smokes a cigarette in the most alluring way possible, the camera pans to all the parts of her body they are allowed to show before the video becomes X-rated.

This is about the three-minute video in a nutshell, just flash after flash of Jenner's hot bod and sultry stare as Niia’s “Last Night in Los Feliz” plays in the background.

Jenner's boyfriend Tyga also appears in the video, and the two engage in a scene that looks a lot like one Jenner shared last month for Tyga's birthday.

happy birthday baby A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 19, 2016 at 10:09am PST

The video was shot and directed by Sasha Samsonova, who People called "Kylie Jenner's secret weapon," referring to the fact that she works with the starlet extensively.

Samsonova told W, "The whole deal with this video is that it’s a very personal experience. It’s like you’re watching this person from a point of view that has never been seen before."

In fact, W Magazine reported Samsonova was so focused on Jenner "she almost didn't notice when Jenner's boyfriend Tyga stripped down and got in on the action."

The outlet was also sure to note that Jenner does not, in fact, actually smoke in real life.

Check out the full video below.

Happy birthday, Tyga. And happy birthday to Jesus too, I guess.

Do you think Jenner's video is the perfect holiday gift to her fans?