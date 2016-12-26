These 5 stars' new engagement rings shined brighter than their Christmas lights

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

The holidays and engagements go together like tinsel and Christmas trees — a scroll through any 20-something's Facebook feed today is all the proof you need of that.

And celebs are just like the rest of us — at least in that the romance of the holidays sweeps them off their feet too, and they can't wait to post the pics of their brand new engagement rings either.

At least four celebs have already announced their Christmas engagements this year. Here's what we know:

1. Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans

This morning, 9 months and 13 days later, he got down on one knee in the kitchen while I was burning pancakes and asked me to marry him. Loving him has been the greatest gift of my life. And now I get to do it for life. #HECALLEDDIBS A photo posted by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Dec 25, 2016 at 5:01pm PST

Country star Ballerini and her beau of nearly a year got engaged Christmas morning as she was making breakfast. She shared the adorable story on Instagram along with a picture that showed off her very shiny new accessory.

"This morning, 9 months and 13 days later, he got down on one knee in the kitchen while I was burning pancakes and asked me to marry him. Loving him has been the greatest gift of my life. And now I get to do it for life," she wrote.

2. Jillian Harris and Justin Pasutto

Well THAT was SOME Christmas morning!!!!! OH MY GOD my heart cannot handle this much LOVE! @slipperygoose you've made me the HAPPIEST girl in the world. #Finally #ISimplyAskedForOneThingForChristmas A photo posted by Jillian Harris (@jillian.harris) on Dec 25, 2016 at 4:44pm PST

Former Bachelorette Harris and her boyfriend Pasutto welcomed their first child together in August, so we all suspected a ring was on the horizon. Apparently, it was the only thing on Harris' Christmas list this year.

"Well THAT was SOME Christmas morning!!!!!" she wrote alongside a snap of herself and Pasutto in bed with their son and two dogs. "OH MY GOD my heart cannot handle this much LOVE! @slipperygoose you’ve made me the HAPPIEST girl in the world. #Finally #ISimplyAskedForOneThingForChristmas."

3. Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly

I didn't say yes...I said HELL YESSSS!! Last night, the best man I've ever met got down on one knee in my little pink childhood home..in the same room I played with my ponies and barbies and asked me the easiest question I've ever been asked. I finally know what everyone means when they say "you just know". A photo posted by KACEY MUSGRAVES (@spaceykacey) on Dec 25, 2016 at 7:16am PST

Musgraves' musician boyfriend went above and beyond planning the perfect nostalgic proposal, and she shared the sweet story on Instagram.

"We had just been at my parent's house randomly having a night of watching bittersweet old home tapes of all these beautiful family memories that were made in this little, old country house I grew up in that I now have," she wrote. "We came back to that house afterwards and he had somehow pulled off having my sister + brother in-law sneak off and completely decorate my childhood bedroom in the most nostalgic and perfect Christmas decorations. I was bewildered and confused when I saw it all and turned around and the song "Two For The Road" by Henry Mancini was playing (this song is so emotional and sweet..it's one of my favorites..you have to go listen) and he was on his knee with a baby pink velvet ring box and the sparkliest thing I've ever seen! It was so beyond special. Of all the places in the world I've gotten to see, nowhere could mean more than this happening in tiny Golden, Texas in the house that completely made me who I am."

4. Brittany Daniel and Adam Touni

I said yes! My world just became brighter today. #engagement #christmas #love #proposal #marinheadlands #family @adam.touni A photo posted by Brittany Daniel (@iambdaniel) on Dec 25, 2016 at 7:23pm PST

Sweet Valley High alum Daniel and North Carolina broker and attorney Touni spent their Christmas in San Francisco, where he popped the question.

"I said yes! My world just became brighter today," Daniel wrote alongside a photo of the smiling couple showing off her ring.

