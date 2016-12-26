Christina & Tarek El Moussa's divorce may turn out to be pretty amicable if their Christmas photos are any clue

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Amid all the news of their split — and the fact that they've both moved on with new significant others — the last people you'd expect to spend Christmas together would be Flip or Flop's Tarek and Christina El Moussa.

But they did just that, and they shared some adorable photos from the holiday starring their two sweet kids.

Christina shared a side-by-side collage with pictures of her posing with each of the kids in her lap, joking in the caption, "When you can't get both kids to cooperate for a pic at the same time."

When you can't get both kids to cooperate for a pic at the same time... A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Dec 24, 2016 at 9:53pm PST

Tarek was apparently luckier with his photo-taking, and posted a sweet shot of himself holding both kids while they all beamed for the camera.

"We love our amazing kids so much!! Wishing you all a very merry Christmas from California!" he wrote alongside the sweet snap.

#Christmas #thuggin!! We #love our #amazing kids so much!! Wishing you all a #very #merry #Christmas from California! A photo posted by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Dec 25, 2016 at 4:28pm PST

Tarek and Christina announced just weeks ago that they were separating after a dramatic event that led to police being called to their home in California. Tarek had run outside with a gun, which police had to order him to drop. He later insisted he had no intentions of hurting himself or others.

Since announcing their split, both HGTV stars have moved right on. Tarek had a fling that may or may not still be going on with the family's nanny, while Christina is dating a contractor who helped them with some landscaping work in their backyard. Considering the circumstances, a peaceful Christmas together is definitely surprising, but props to them for pulling it off.

