Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2016 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Christina and Tarek El Moussa spent Christmas... together?

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Lakewood Center
Print

Christina & Tarek El Moussa's divorce may turn out to be pretty amicable if their Christmas photos are any clue

Amid all the news of their split — and the fact that they've both moved on with new significant others — the last people you'd expect to spend Christmas together would be Flip or Flop's Tarek and Christina El Moussa.

More: Christina El Moussa's new boyfriend went through a couple of divorces of his own

But they did just that, and they shared some adorable photos from the holiday starring their two sweet kids.

Christina shared a side-by-side collage with pictures of her posing with each of the kids in her lap, joking in the caption, "When you can't get both kids to cooperate for a pic at the same time."

When you can't get both kids to cooperate for a pic at the same time...

A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on

Tarek was apparently luckier with his photo-taking, and posted a sweet shot of himself holding both kids while they all beamed for the camera.

"We love our amazing kids so much!! Wishing you all a very merry Christmas from California!" he wrote alongside the sweet snap.

#Christmas #thuggin!! We #love our #amazing kids so much!! Wishing you all a #very #merry #Christmas from California!

A photo posted by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on

Tarek and Christina announced just weeks ago that they were separating after a dramatic event that led to police being called to their home in California. Tarek had run outside with a gun, which police had to order him to drop. He later insisted he had no intentions of hurting himself or others.

More: Events leading up to HGTV's Tarek & Christina El Moussa’s split sound scary

Since announcing their split, both HGTV stars have moved right on. Tarek had a fling that may or may not still be going on with the family's nanny, while Christina is dating a contractor who helped them with some landscaping work in their backyard. Considering the circumstances, a peaceful Christmas together is definitely surprising, but props to them for pulling it off.

More: Tarek El Moussa tried to find love again — with the nanny

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Christina & Tarek El Moussa's divorce may turn out to be pretty amicable if their Christmas photos are any clue
Image: C.Smith/ WENN.com
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
Kate Middleton, Kristen Bell & 25 other celebs' family photos from the holidays
22 biggest celebrity scandals of 2016
Brace yourself — here's the list of all celebrity deaths in 2016
There are 15 celebrity charities that could use your help
Related Articles
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!