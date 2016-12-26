Christina & Tarek El Moussa's divorce may turn out to be pretty amicable if their Christmas photos are any clue

Amid all the news of their split — and the fact that they've both moved on with new significant others — the last people you'd expect to spend Christmas together would be Flip or Flop's Tarek and Christina El Moussa.
More: Christina El Moussa's new boyfriend went through a couple of divorces of his own
But they did just that, and they shared some adorable photos from the holiday starring their two sweet kids.
Christina shared a side-by-side collage with pictures of her posing with each of the kids in her lap, joking in the caption, "When you can't get both kids to cooperate for a pic at the same time."
Tarek was apparently luckier with his photo-taking, and posted a sweet shot of himself holding both kids while they all beamed for the camera.
"We love our amazing kids so much!! Wishing you all a very merry Christmas from California!" he wrote alongside the sweet snap.
Tarek and Christina announced just weeks ago that they were separating after a dramatic event that led to police being called to their home in California. Tarek had run outside with a gun, which police had to order him to drop. He later insisted he had no intentions of hurting himself or others.
More: Events leading up to HGTV's Tarek & Christina El Moussa’s split sound scary
Since announcing their split, both HGTV stars have moved right on. Tarek had a fling that may or may not still be going on with the family's nanny, while Christina is dating a contractor who helped them with some landscaping work in their backyard. Considering the circumstances, a peaceful Christmas together is definitely surprising, but props to them for pulling it off.
More: Tarek El Moussa tried to find love again — with the nanny
Before you go, check out our slideshow below.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!