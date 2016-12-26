Harrison Ford and other celebs pour out support as Carrie Fisher's condition is unknown

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Not much is known about Carrie Fisher's medical emergency that occurred on a flight bound for Los Angeles on Christmas Eve.

Media outlets have been reporting that she had a heart attack, but her brother, Todd Fisher, wouldn't confirm that as of Monday.

"We have to wait and be patient," he said, adding that many of the reports in the news so far have been speculative. "We have so little information ourselves."

There is, however, some good news: Fisher's mother, Debbie Reynolds, tweeted on Sunday, "Carrie is in stable condition.If there is a change,we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes."

Carrie is in stable condition.If there is a change,we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes. pic.twitter.com/isXJqqFEB6 — Debbie Reynolds (@DebbieReynolds1) December 25, 2016

Meanwhile, celebrities and fans alike have been sharing their support for Fisher on social media, with many of them referencing the unusual number of popular stars who have died during 2016.

"Hold on, Carrie Fisher. We’re taking you into 2017 with us," one fan wrote. Another tweeted, "Carrie Fisher survived alcoholism, addiction, depression, bipolar disorder & 60 years in Hollywood. If anyone can survive 2016, it’s her."

Mark Hamill, one of her Star Wars co-stars, tweeted that he and the rest of the movie's cast were sending their love. Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in the films, called Fisher "everyone's favorite princess right now," on Twitter.

And Harrison Ford, whom Fisher recently revealed in her memoir she'd had a steamy affair with on the set of Star Wars, sent his well wishes too.

"I’m shocked and saddened to hear the news about my dear friend," he wrote in a statement. "Our thoughts are with Carrie, her family and friends."

