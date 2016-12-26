Sections
Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna's split wasn't forever, but no one's really surprised

Cailyn Cox

by

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna treat their relationship like it's a game of musical chairs

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are sending some major mixed signals about the state of their relationship this month, but the latest news is that they are very much together.

More: So Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's public breakup isn't a publicity stunt?

Just last week the couple appeared to have ended their relationship after they took to social media to air their grievances in what was one of the most public celebrity breakups we've ever seen. However, it seems that Chyna and Kardashian have put their differences aside and are back together again (after only six days apart).

Taking to Snapchat on Friday, Dec. 23, Chyna shared a Christmas selfie with Kardashian — and they look pretty happy. The photo shows Chyna with a reindeer filter, while Kardashian snuggles into her side and appears to be planting a kiss on her head.

Chyna captioned the photo with a simple "Happy Holidays" message.

More: Rob Kardashian may have been behind Blac Chyna's Instagram hack

The couple has a pretty volatile relationship (although there are suspicions that their problems are being played up to create drama ahead of the second season of their reality TV show Rob & Chyna), and their constant breakups are starting getting on a few people's nerves.


More: What we know about Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian's wedding so far

What do you think of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's relationship? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

