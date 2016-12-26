Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna treat their relationship like it's a game of musical chairs

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are sending some major mixed signals about the state of their relationship this month, but the latest news is that they are very much together.

Just last week the couple appeared to have ended their relationship after they took to social media to air their grievances in what was one of the most public celebrity breakups we've ever seen. However, it seems that Chyna and Kardashian have put their differences aside and are back together again (after only six days apart).

Taking to Snapchat on Friday, Dec. 23, Chyna shared a Christmas selfie with Kardashian — and they look pretty happy. The photo shows Chyna with a reindeer filter, while Kardashian snuggles into her side and appears to be planting a kiss on her head.

Chyna captioned the photo with a simple "Happy Holidays" message.

Posting this selfie again bc it makes the haters mad and ChyRo selfies are rare Happy Holidays from my faves to yours. #BlacChyna #RobKardashian #ChyRo A photo posted by Angela Renee | Chy Mafia (@blacchynarmy) on Dec 25, 2016 at 10:24pm PST

The couple has a pretty volatile relationship (although there are suspicions that their problems are being played up to create drama ahead of the second season of their reality TV show Rob & Chyna), and their constant breakups are starting getting on a few people's nerves.

Rob and Chyna are so annoying and I'm convinced their "breakup" was a publicity stunt — Jayme (@_jaymearielle) December 24, 2016

It's so annoying when couples publicly post their drama on social media, break up, then get back together again example: Rob and Chyna — jackie (@jaxmaglonzo) December 22, 2016

Ok so are rob and chyna together or not??? They irritating me — shamaya (@_lovehill) December 24, 2016

hold on hold on hold on.. did I miss something? when did Rob and chyna get back together? lmfaoooo — Q. (@DJSTANKDADDYQ) December 24, 2016

Lol so now Rob and Chyna back together. I'm so over them now. — JC (@TheJCTakeoverr) December 24, 2016





