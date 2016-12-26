Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth really didn't hold back on their affection (or the selfies) over the festive season

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's decision to rekindle their romance has been met with much excitement, and while they've decided to keep their relationship (mostly) out of the public eye, on Christmas Day, the pair couldn't help but share their love with the world.

Hemsworth posted a photo of himself and Cyrus rocking Christmas sweaters with the caption, "Happy birthday Jesus."

Happy birthday Jesus A photo posted by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Dec 23, 2016 at 9:22pm PST

He then took to Instagram for a second time, this time to share an image of himself and Cyrus looking incredibly happy as she planted a kiss on his cheek.

Whatever A photo posted by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Dec 26, 2016 at 12:53am PST

Cyrus was also in a sharing mood, and took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of herself and Hemsworth getting into the festive spirit.

Yup A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 25, 2016 at 9:44am PST

Happy Hollydaze!#bestpresentwrappereva A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 25, 2016 at 11:59am PST

But Cyrus had an important issue on her mind during Christmas and dedicated a second image to raising awareness for animal rescue and to the love that her and Hemsworth's rescue dog Dora has brought them.

Cyrus captioned the picture, which shows her and Hemsworth (who's rocking a onesie) with "Thinking about how lucky we are to spend Doras [sic] first Xmas together as a fam! Our big and beautiful rescue! What a perfect holiday present for your family to ADOPT & SAVE a life! Think about it! If you go for it send me pictures you know I am obsessed with animals! Obvi! #adoptdontshop."

Thinking about how lucky we are to spend Doras first Xmas together as a fam! Our big and beautiful rescue! What a perfect holiday present for your family to ADOPT & SAVE a life! Think about it! If you go for it send me pictures you know I am obsessed with animals! Obvi! #adoptdontshop A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 25, 2016 at 4:41pm PST

And just in case you were wondering if Hemsworth's family has given Cyrus their stamp of approval, we think it's safe to say they have, because Liam's brother Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky were also part of the festivities.

Pataky took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Cyrus embracing each other and she captioned the photo with a very telling message about the way she feels about Cyrus — she clearly already considers her family.

"Fun Christmas Party with my family!" Pataky wrote before saying merry Christmas in her native language of Spanish.

Fun Christmas Party with my family ! Fiesta de Navidad con mi family!!! happy Christmas! Feliz Navidad! A photo posted by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Dec 23, 2016 at 11:12pm PST

We love seeing Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth together, and these pictures are all the proof we need to know that things between them are going very, very well.

