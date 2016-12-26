George Michael has been honored on Twitter by fans and celebrities alike following his death on Christmas

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

British singer Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, known professionally as George Michael, died at his home in England on Sunday, Dec. 25. He was 53.

Michael's longtime manager, Michael Lippman, told The Hollywood Reporter that he "passed away peacefully at home," and according to Lippman, the cause of death was heart failure.

The Thames Valley Police told the publication that Michael's death was "unexplained but not suspicious," and released a statement saying, "Thames Valley Police were called to a property in Goring-on-Thames shortly before 2 p.m. Christmas Day. Sadly, a 53-year-old man was confirmed deceased at the scene. At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious. A post mortem will be undertaken in due course. There will be no further updates from Thames Valley Police until the post mortem has taken place."

However, there has been an update from Michael's publicist, who released a statement confirming his death, and requesting privacy for his family during this sad time, Reuters reports. The statement read, "It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period....The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage."

Michael enjoyed immense popularity during the '80s with Wham! (the pop group consisting of himself and school friend, Andrew Ridgeley) and later had an impressive solo career. His music touched the lives of many, including fellow musicians and celebrities, many of whom have taken to social media to react to news of Michael's death — and it's clear from the reactions that his death has left many profoundly sad.

Among the reactions were ones from Elton John, Darren Hayes, Bob Saget, Sam Smith, James Corden, Kylie Minogue, Ryan Reynolds and Piers Morgan.

I'm never gonna dance again

Guilty feet have got no rhythm

Though it's easy to pretend

I know you're not a fool

~ George Michael — bob saget (@bobsaget) December 26, 2016

He smiled at me, like Jesus to a child. My heart hurts. I loved you George. https://t.co/xpqNASx9aF — Darren Hayes (@darrenhayes) December 26, 2016

Bloody hell. The sun's only gone down on George Michael. Can't say I ever had the pleasure. — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) December 26, 2016

RIP George Michael.

A fabulously talented, warm, intelligent, funny, complex, very private music genius. Loved him. pic.twitter.com/jt722RFNYQ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 26, 2016

I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. RIP @GeorgeMichael pic.twitter.com/1LnZk8o82m — Elton John (@eltonofficial) December 26, 2016

Deeply saddened by the news of the passing of George Michael. What an amazing artist we've lost... rest in peace. — Armin van Buuren (@arminvanbuuren) December 26, 2016

So sad to hear my Cypriot brother @GeorgeMichael has passed away.

Will miss him & pray God will have mercy on him. Condolences to his family pic.twitter.com/bTznlladeb — Yusuf / Cat Stevens (@YusufCatStevens) December 26, 2016

George Michael was a kind and gentle soul. #Wham — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 26, 2016

I've loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time. — James Corden (@JKCorden) December 25, 2016

Thank you for the music, magic and memories. #RIPgeorgemichael — kylie minogue (@kylieminogue) December 26, 2016

@GeorgeMichael. Words can't express how much you and your music meant and means to me. Please play his music as loud as you can today... pic.twitter.com/ojnEircyQM — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) December 26, 2016

& celebrate one of the most magical, talented, bravest & important figures in music & life as I know it. Your music & message will live on.. — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) December 26, 2016

I would not be the artist I am if it wasn't for you. @GeorgeMichael — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) December 26, 2016

Our thoughts are with George Michael's family and friends during this sad time.

