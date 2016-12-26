Sections
Celebs react to the death of George Michael

George Michael has been honored on Twitter by fans and celebrities alike following his death on Christmas

British singer Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, known professionally as George Michael, died at his home in England on Sunday, Dec. 25. He was 53.

More: Alan Thicke's death left his wife Tanya with "gut wrenching sadness"

Michael's longtime manager, Michael Lippman, told The Hollywood Reporter that he "passed away peacefully at home," and according to Lippman, the cause of death was heart failure.

The Thames Valley Police told the publication that Michael's death was "unexplained but not suspicious," and released a statement saying, "Thames Valley Police were called to a property in Goring-on-Thames shortly before 2 p.m. Christmas Day. Sadly, a 53-year-old man was confirmed deceased at the scene. At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious. A post mortem will be undertaken in due course. There will be no further updates from Thames Valley Police until the post mortem has taken place."

However, there has been an update from Michael's publicist, who released a statement confirming his death, and requesting privacy for his family during this sad time, Reuters reports. The statement read, "It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period....The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage."

Michael enjoyed immense popularity during the '80s with Wham! (the pop group consisting of himself and school friend, Andrew Ridgeley) and later had an impressive solo career. His music touched the lives of many, including fellow musicians and celebrities, many of whom have taken to social media to react to news of Michael's death — and it's clear from the reactions that his death has left many profoundly sad.

Among the reactions were ones from Elton John, Darren Hayes, Bob Saget, Sam Smith, James Corden, Kylie Minogue, Ryan Reynolds and Piers Morgan.

More: Farrah Abraham opens up about 16 and Pregnant star Valerie Fairman's death

Our thoughts are with George Michael's family and friends during this sad time.

