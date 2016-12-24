Farrah Abraham says she thinks reality TV fame played a role in Valerie Fairman's death

Tiffany Taylor is a host, writer and producer living in Los Angeles. You can also catch her working as a host for ClevverTV. Previously, Tiffany worked as a reporter for AOL's Cambio.com. She graduated from the University of Southern Cal...

Image: Derrick Salters/WENN.com

Print

Farrah Abraham is opening up about fellow MTV reality star Valerie Fairman's death. Fairman was found unresponsive after an apparent drug overdose in a friend's bathroom in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday. The two mothers both starred on the inaugural season of 16 and Pregnant.

More: Farrah Abraham reveals why she's proud of fellow Teen Mom Jenelle Evans

When TMZ asked Farrah if she thought there was a connection between Fairman's reality TV fame and her struggle with drug addiction, which led to her death, Abraham said, "I think that played a part. From jail to drug addiction... I really wish that she was just supported in a better way."

Fairman was 23 years old at the time of her death. She was 15 when she starred on 16 and Pregnant.

"I was very devastated, because, you know, I think of — she has a 7-year-old child who now has a huge loss, just like my daughter has a loss of her father, and we lost him around Christmastime as well," Abraham said.

The father of Abraham's daughter, Sophia, died in a car crash while Abraham was still pregnant on Dec. 28, 2008. Fairman's daughter, Nevaeh, is the same age as Sophia.

More: It looked like Farrah Abraham gave her daughter weight-loss tea and people lost it

"I think whoever is surrounding Nevaeh, who is her daughter, I hope that they truthfully help her through bereavement, the loss of her mother, you know, any drug or addiction problems in her future," Abraham said. "She needs to be surrounded by positive, awesome people, and it's sad that her mother wasn’t supported in that way."

Fairman had struggled with drug addiction for some time and had reportedly gone to rehab. She had also had her fair share of trouble with the law, including previous arrests for assaulting her mother and for prostitution. Just last week, she was arrested for resisting arrest and making a false identification to law enforcement.

More: I can't believe I'm saying this, but Farrah Abraham might need her own show

Abraham also told TMZ her thoughts on 16 and Pregnant, saying, "I have to say this: There is a lot of women, who they have still had in production, who carried on 16 and Pregnant after us. I honestly feel like it's not a positive thing.

"It's not really done in a positive, effective way that we all started doing," Abraham continued." That's just the honest-to-God truth, and it's really hurtful to me to see what I am seeing, and women do not need to be pregnant to get on television."

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.