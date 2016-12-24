Blake Shelton reportedly isn't proposing to Gwen Stefani this holiday season

Tiffany Taylor is a host, writer and producer living in Los Angeles. You can also catch her working as a host for ClevverTV. Previously, Tiffany worked as a reporter for AOL's Cambio.com. She graduated from the University of Southern Cal...

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will undoubtedly spend this Christmas together. There’s been so much speculation that the pair are already engaged, we can't help but wonder: Could a winter wedding be in the works? According to a new source, it doesn’t sound likely.

The latest inside source to comment on the Voice stars' romance claims Shelton and Stefani are not engaged yet, and Shelton won’t be getting down on one knee by the Christmas tree this year.

"Blake's almost gone through with proposing many times this Christmas,” an inside source told HollywoodLife. "He chose not to because it's not where they are both at in the relationship. They don't feel the rush everyone else has for them to get married. It'll happen and it will be perfect, but they won’t get engaged this Christmas."

Well, we can't wait to see the magical moment when it does happen! As far the couple's holiday plans go, Shelton and Stefani were spotted hopping on a private jet headed out of Los Angeles with loads of Christmas presents in tow, likely on their way to celebrate the holiday with either Stefani's family or Shelton's family.

The entire crew, including Stefani's parents, spent this past Thanksgiving in Oklahoma. We wouldn't be surprised if the whole squad was headed back to Shelton's home state to celebrate Christmas.

"They are really happy with each other," the source also said. The insider even added that Blake is all about playing the role of Santa for Stefani's sons this year.

It sounds like Stefani's boys will be unwrapping lots of presents this year, even though she won't be getting a ring. However, this pair is obviously still going strong. We wouldn't be shocked if they do end up getting engaged or even tying the knot by the end of 2017.

