New court documents reveal just how ugly Brangelina's custody battle is getting

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Sean Thorton/WENN.com

Print

If the newest court documents filed in Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce case are any indication, their custody battle is far from over.

More: Insider claims Brad Pitt's been really struggling with all the divorce news

Pitt just made a request to have all their divorce proceedings sealed from the public, and in the document he submitted requesting the seal, he ripped into how Jolie has been handling things with the kids amid their split.

Since their sudden announcement of the divorce, Pitt and Jolie have been fighting an increasingly nasty battle, and they've both made it clear they're not giving up on custody of their kids.

Pitt and his legal team claim that Jolie has filed court papers without regard for the private details they reveal about the couple's six children. Pitt claims in court documents that Jolie's actions have exposed the kids "by making public the names of their therapists and other mental health professionals." He also says that Jolie "has no self-regulating mechanism to preclude sensitive information from being placed in the public record."

More: Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie have come to a temporary decision regarding custody

But he doesn't stop there. Pitt gets even nastier, writing that Jolie "appears to be determined to ignore even agreed upon standards relating to the children’s best interest."

The couple has a hearing scheduled for Jan. 17 to discuss Pitt's motion to seal the case.

Page Six reports that sources say Pitt and Jolie actually already discussed this and agreed to seal the case, so Pitt tearing into her in his court documents wasn't even necessary. But according to Pitt's legal team, "If they’d agreed to that, there would be no need for a hearing Jan. 17."

More: Brad Pitt's statement makes it clear he's focusing on his family problems

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.