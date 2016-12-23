Miles Teller was lucky to walk away from a bad car crash without any injuries

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Miles Teller and his girlfriend were in a serious car crash Thursday night, but both were luckily uninjured.

Entertainment Tonight reports that the accident happened in Studio City, California. Police say Teller's SUV got cut off by another car. From TMZ's report, it sounds like the other car was an Uber, and that its driver made a left turn in front of Teller's car. The crash caused Teller's car to flip over, and two passengers in the Uber were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said. Both cars were towed from the scene.

TMZ also reports that while Teller, his girlfriend Keleigh Sperry and the driver of the Uber weren't injured, Teller got in the Uber driver's face about the crash and witnesses at the scene had to separate them. It's not too surprising — TMZ reports that Teller has put $200,000 into restoring the antique Ford Bronco.

This isn't the first time Teller has been in a serious car accident, but the first one was much worse. When he was 20, he was in a car that flipped, and was nearly killed when he was ejected from the vehicle.

"I got ejected from a car that was going 80 miles an hour that flipped eight times when I was 20 years old, and the EMT told me 99.9 percent of the time the car rolls over, you get paralyzed, so I was very fortunate," Teller said about the accident. "I was 50 feet away from the car; the cops saw me covered in blood and thought I was dead."

