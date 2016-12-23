Lucy Hale is the latest celeb to have her nude photos stolen, but she's not going down without a fight

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Seriously, why are people still hacking celebs' nude photos? It's gross, it's violating, and the stars have more avenues than ever to fight back.

Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale is the latest victim of a nude photo hack, and she's definitely not going down without a fight — TMZ reports that she and her lawyers already threatened sites that shared the photos with legal action.

The photos, shared by Celeb Jihad, showed Hale topless on a bed. She says they're her photos, and that they were hacked from her phone without her permission. Since she threatened the site, it's removed the original images and replaced them with photo-edited ones, but made sure to claim to its followers that Hale will "never silence" them.

Hale has only spoken out about the hack on Twitter. On Wednesday, she simply thanked her fans, writing, "I love you guys. Thanks for having my back always." On Thursday, she made a lengthier post about the bigger issue behind her scandal: the fact that it keeps happening to female celebrities over and over.

"Well, I wasn't going to comment on something so ridiculous, but since 2017 is gonna be all about speaking my truth…I'm going to say something," she wrote on Twitter. "Once again, a woman in the public eye was violated, stolen from and her private life and body were exposed for anyone to see. I will not apologize for living my life and having a personal life that is all mine. It's truly unfortunate that being exposed in this way is allowed. Thank you for all the sweet, supportive message I've been receiving. It was a much needed reminder that I'm surrounded by so much love. I appreciate you all very much. And to whoever did this…kiss my ass."

