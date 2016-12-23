Nick Cannon may be spending Christmas in the hospital this year, but he's not letting it dampen his spirit

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

Nick Cannon's Christmas is not going according to plan, because instead of spending the holidays in luxury, he's lying in a hospital bed at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 22, Cannon shared a photo of himself hooked up to a monitor in a hospital bed, revealing that he has been struggling with his health. He captioned the picture with "For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I've been. And I will be in the Hospital through Christmas. All good though, Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year. #LupusSucks #ncredible [sic] #warrior."

For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I've been. And I will be in the Hospital through Christmas. All good though, Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year. #LupusSucks #ncredible #warrior A photo posted by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTYIkeT (@nickcannon) on Dec 22, 2016 at 12:55pm PST

Fans have reacted to the post with messages of love and support. Comments on the post include one from t_will_336, who wrote, "praying for you Nick!! you are a fighter! I Know you are so tired of this trust and believe that there will be a cure for this..."

Lupusorg also sent their well wishes, writing, "Sending get well wishes We will continue working for you and all #lupuswarriors to solve this cruel mystery. #lupussucks." And Ozethookup commented with "Feel better soon rest well and relax Christmas isn't going anywhere."

While Cannon will unfortunately be spending time in the hospital this festive season, he seems to have kept his positive attitude and is no doubt looking forward to the New Year. Another positive is that he will be able concentrate on himself (and his health) over the next few days because he won't have to worry about caring for his twins, Moroccan and Monroe, as they're currently with their mother (and Cannon's ex-wife), Mariah Carey, at a luxury $22 million home in Aspen, courtesy of Airbnb.

Our thoughts are with Nick Cannon, and here's hoping that his health improves!

