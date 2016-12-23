Sections
/

Charlie Puth & Bella Thorne are airing their dirty laundry on Twitter

Print

Charlie Puth is not impressed with the reports he's been reading about Bella Thorne's hookups

Charlie Puth and Bella Thorne hung out last weekend, and it looked as though things between them got pretty heated because snaps from their stroll on a Miami beach showed them sharing a smooch — but things have now turned sour.

When photos emerged of Puth and Thorne, fans immediately began questioning what had happened between Thorne and her boyfriend Tyler Posey (as she did not release a statement to say they had broken up). And on Wednesday, Dec. 21, there was even more confusion after Thorne took to Twitter to share a photo of herself and Posey along with the message "taking a trip down memory lane."

Puth then seemingly reacted to the photo, and he was not impressed.

In a series of tweets, Puth took aim at an unnamed person, simply saying, "you know who you are." He continued, saying that no one should have their heart messed with.

Puth then went on to address Posey, saying that although he didn't know him personally, he didn't think he should be "treated this way."

However, Thorne most probably noticed the backlash and took to Twitter herself to clear the air, telling fans that she and Posey broke up around two weeks ago and that she and Puth are friends and are not dating.

Not that Thorne should have to explain to anyone what she does in her private or romantic life, but let's hope her tweet at least clears the air.

