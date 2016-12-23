Charlie Puth is not impressed with the reports he's been reading about Bella Thorne's hookups

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

Charlie Puth and Bella Thorne hung out last weekend, and it looked as though things between them got pretty heated because snaps from their stroll on a Miami beach showed them sharing a smooch — but things have now turned sour.

When photos emerged of Puth and Thorne, fans immediately began questioning what had happened between Thorne and her boyfriend Tyler Posey (as she did not release a statement to say they had broken up). And on Wednesday, Dec. 21, there was even more confusion after Thorne took to Twitter to share a photo of herself and Posey along with the message "taking a trip down memory lane."

Taking a trip down memory lanepic.twitter.com/tx2W6n6D4a — bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 22, 2016

Puth then seemingly reacted to the photo, and he was not impressed.

In a series of tweets, Puth took aim at an unnamed person, simply saying, "you know who you are." He continued, saying that no one should have their heart messed with.

I'm sorry....You know who you are. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016

I messed a lot of things up, I get it if we can't be friends....you know who you are. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016

But if you could just come to your senses...you know who you are. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016

Puth then went on to address Posey, saying that although he didn't know him personally, he didn't think he should be "treated this way."

I can't believe what I'm reading. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016

No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I'm not going to be in the middle of it. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016

I don't know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn't be treated this way. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016

She told me she was not with him anymore. This is all news to me. https://t.co/Q0Pw1KkBbs — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016

However, Thorne most probably noticed the backlash and took to Twitter herself to clear the air, telling fans that she and Posey broke up around two weeks ago and that she and Puth are friends and are not dating.

Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks and charlie and I ARENT DATING we are friends. That article was written forever ago. — bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 22, 2016

Not that Thorne should have to explain to anyone what she does in her private or romantic life, but let's hope her tweet at least clears the air.