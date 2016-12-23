Sections
Jennifer Lawrence & Chris Pratt don't want to talk about their sex lives

Cailyn Cox

by

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

View Profile
Image: FayesVision/WENN.com
Print

Jennifer Lawrence & Chris Pratt have sent a message to all future interviewers: Don't ask personal questions

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt have been working hard to promote their new science-fiction movie, Passengers, and while they're no strangers to interviews (and awkward questions) one interviewer recently took things too far.

More: Jennifer Lawrence can't even wear a ring without someone thinking she's engaged

By now, most fans would have heard that Lawrence and Pratt have a sex scene in the film, and during their radio interview with Australia's KIIS Summer Fling, co-host Sophie Monk wanted to ask them all about it. Except, she went too far when she decided to also ask about their own personal sexual experiences.

"Your characters have sex on the kitchen table. What's the most adventurous place you've had sex?" Monk asked, to which Pratt replied "airplane." He then decided to elaborate after she asked how he angled himself, telling her, "I hung from the ceiling by my feet like a bat!"

More: Jennifer Lawrence makes getting in trouble sound like a lot of fun

Monk then pressed Lawrence for her answer, to which she said, "I don't really have anything. I like being safe. That's what really turns me on."

And this was clearly the point where Pratt and Lawrence had had enough, because their publicist came on a few seconds later to tell Monk and fellow host Matty Acton — who questioned why Monk had made the conversation so awkward — that they had ended the call. The publicist said, "Yeah, we already wrapped you, sorry, they're already gone."

More: Tabloids aren't going to destroy Anna Faris & Chris Pratt — they're #Goals

Good for Pratt and Lawrence for taking a stand and choosing to leave when they felt uncomfortable. After answering so many questions about the movie, they just had to draw the line.

Do you think Sophie Monk went too far with her line of questioning? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

