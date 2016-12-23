Jennifer Lawrence & Chris Pratt have sent a message to all future interviewers: Don't ask personal questions

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt have been working hard to promote their new science-fiction movie, Passengers, and while they're no strangers to interviews (and awkward questions) one interviewer recently took things too far.
By now, most fans would have heard that Lawrence and Pratt have a sex scene in the film, and during their radio interview with Australia's KIIS Summer Fling, co-host Sophie Monk wanted to ask them all about it. Except, she went too far when she decided to also ask about their own personal sexual experiences.
"Your characters have sex on the kitchen table. What's the most adventurous place you've had sex?" Monk asked, to which Pratt replied "airplane." He then decided to elaborate after she asked how he angled himself, telling her, "I hung from the ceiling by my feet like a bat!"
Monk then pressed Lawrence for her answer, to which she said, "I don't really have anything. I like being safe. That's what really turns me on."
And this was clearly the point where Pratt and Lawrence had had enough, because their publicist came on a few seconds later to tell Monk and fellow host Matty Acton — who questioned why Monk had made the conversation so awkward — that they had ended the call. The publicist said, "Yeah, we already wrapped you, sorry, they're already gone."
Good for Pratt and Lawrence for taking a stand and choosing to leave when they felt uncomfortable. After answering so many questions about the movie, they just had to draw the line.
