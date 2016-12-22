The Kardashian sisters reportedly all agree that Blac Chyna is just using Rob for fame

Image: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com

Unsurprisingly, the Kardashian clan is just as annoyed with Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's blowout fights as the rest of us.

According to a source who spoke with E! News, the family is done with the couple.

"The sisters don't want anything to do with this relationship. They see how fake it is. It's so unhealthy for their brother. They see how Chyna is using their family for fame and money and they aren't going to let it happen anymore. The family accepted her but since Chyna is now showing who she really is, they don't want anything to do with her. They have real-life problems going on and are trying to have a positive New Year and not this drama."

They even went so far as reportedly uninviting Chyna to their family's Christmas festivities.

Though the family thinks Chyna is fake, the drama that happened during their public Instagram blowout over the weekend was not.

"Whatever people might think about the situation, the emotion during the weekend was 100 percent authentic," the source told E!. "This argument got a lot of attention, but honestly, this was kind of like a normal tiff for them. They always have these up and downs. Everything is fine between them now. Rob has promised to get some help for self-esteem and jealousy issues. They are both committed to making this work. Ultimately, they both love one another. As for whether they will last, who knows? But they're both going to try."

I don't blame Kourtney, Kim and Khloé for wanting Chyna gone. If this were my brother, I'd be telling him to run. Quickly. A relationship that is obviously so volatile is absolutely unhealthy and bound to hurt both parties mentally. Not to mention their newborn baby, Dream.

Do you think Rob needs to ditch Chyna for good?

