Say what?! Emma Stone reveals directors used to steal her jokes and give them to her male co-stars

Image: Michael Boardman/WENN.com

Print

Emma Stone revealed directors in the past stole her jokes and gave them to her male co-stars.

More: Powerful quotes from Jennifer Lawrence's essay on Hollywood sexism

In an interview with Rolling Stone as their January 2017 cover girl, Stone explained, "I hesitate to make it about being a woman, but there have been times when I’ve improvised, they’ve laughed at my joke and then given it to my male co-star. Given my joke away. Or it’s been me saying, 'I really don’t think this line is gonna work,' and being told, 'Just say it, just say it, if it doesn’t work we’ll cut it out' — and they didn’t cut it out, and it really didn’t work!'"

She also said her opinions on set weren't always welcome.

"There are times in the past, making a movie, when I’ve been told that I’m hindering the process by bringing up an opinion or an idea," Stone said.

More: Emma Stone's Jennifer Lawrence jealousy almost stopped their friendship

Given that Stone is one of the most charming and hilarious ladies in Hollywood, it's pretty infuriating to think that someone, once upon a time, thought they had the right to stifle her personality, especially in an artistic environment like filmmaking.

Of course, now Stone's opinions are welcomed as she has reached a point of recognition in her career. She's been nominated for three Golden Globes and one Oscar and will probably have some more under her belt this year with her performance in La La Land, opposite Ryan Gosling.

More: Emma Stone reveals the inappropriate nicknames she's been called at work

But Stone said she tries not to focus on the award shows this year, "I’m trying not to think about that. I just focus on what I’ve got to do at any one moment, and don’t necessarily think about where it’s all leading."

Do you think Emma Stone deserves an Oscar for her La La Land performance?

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.