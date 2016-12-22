Ivanka Trump probably won't fly coach again any time soon

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.com

Print

Ivanka Trump was reportedly verbally accosted on a plane while she was flying coach with her family.

More: Former Ivanka Trump employee calls BS on company’s lack of maternity leave

TMZ reports that Trump was settling in for her flight when a belligerent passenger started jeering her and her kids. It was a Thursday morning flight out of JFK on JetBlue, the site reports, and Trump was traveling with her husband, her kids and some of her cousins, all in coach.

Eyewitnesses say the man who went after her had a child in his arms and started screaming, "Your father is ruining the country," before the flight took off.

The man continued, "Why is she on our flight? She should be flying private."

More: Donald Trump talking about Ivanka in a sexual way is stomach-turning

Other witnesses to the situation told TMZ that Trump did her best to ignore the man and tried to use crayons to distract her kids from the screaming. It wasn't long before JetBlue employees escorted the man off the flight, as he was screaming, "You're kicking me off for expressing my opinion?"

Later in the day, JetBlue released a statement about the incident, writing, "The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly. If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight. Our team worked to re-accommodate the party on the next available flight."

TMZ also uncovered that the man's husband had tweeted before the incident happened, writing, "Ivanka and Jared at JFK T5, flying commercial. My husband chasing them down to harass them."

More: Leonardo DiCaprio is schooling Ivanka Trump in the ways of climate change

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.