Guess who's returning to Today to help Matt Lauer celebrate his 20th anniversary?

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Rob Rich/WENN.com

'90s revivals are all the rage right now. Think about it: First Fuller House was a huge Netflix success. That's So Raven is set for a reboot. Even original new shows like Netflix's hit Stranger Things are using super-old-school vibes, and we're all loving it — there's no denying that.

Now, the Today show is next on the list for a '90s revival. As Matt Lauer is set to celebrate his 20th anniversary on the show in early 2017, he'll be joined by some very special guests from the past. Two of the show's most loved co-hosts of all time are coming back to celebrate Lauer's special milestone: Katie Couric and Meredith Vieira.

Couric and Vieira will head back to their old stomping grounds early in the new year because Lauer's current co-host, Savannah Guthrie, is headed out for maternity leave. Both were huge parts of the Today show during the '90s, and we seriously can't wait to see the old gang back together.

Couric was on Today from 1989 to 2006, first as a special correspondent before she stepped into one of the anchor seats alongside Lauer in 1991. She's made occasional returns to the show since her 2006 departure, but she's never rejoined Lauer as a co-host until now. She starts the temporary new gig the first week of January.

Then, as soon as Couric wraps up her return to Today, Vieira will take over. She'll join Lauer as a temporary co-host the week of Jan. 9 as the show counts down to its 65th anniversary. Suffice it to say, it's going to be a big couple of weeks for the Today show.