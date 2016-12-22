Queen Elizabeth's latest announcement isn't doing anything to help the rumors about her health

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: WENN.com

Print

More news is making fans of the British royal family fear the worst about Queen Elizabeth's health.

More: Queen Elizabeth's sudden change in Christmas plans has everyone worried

Buckingham Palace officials made the announcement Thursday that Kate Middleton will be taking over Elizabeth's role as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Elizabeth has served as the club's patron since 1952, nearly 65 years. In the same announcement, it was revealed that Elizabeth is stepping down from her patronages of 24 other clubs, including the Wimbledon Tennis Club.

"At the end of the Queen’s 90th birthday year, Her Majesty will step down as patron from a number of national organisations. The patronages will be passed on to other members of the royal family in the coming months," read a statement released by the palace. "Her Majesty is currently patron of more than 600 organisations and has enjoyed a close and active association with a great number of them throughout her reign. Her Majesty will continue to serve as patron to hundreds of charities and institutions but will now share this work with her family."

More: Prince Harry gushes about the queen while admitting he's scared to fail her

The announcement comes just a day after the queen and her husband, Prince Philip, missed their train to their country home, where they spend Christmas each year. That started speculation about their health, though the palace insisted that they only had colds and had decided to do their traveling on a different day. Still, with the queen at 90 years old and Philip at 95, people can't seem to help but fear the worst.

When i think about queen elizabeth dying pic.twitter.com/uEwS1Kb8L6 — Johanna Smith (@jrsmith415) November 4, 2016

Queen Elizabeth is dying this year isn't she? — Nathan Gower (@NAGower) November 19, 2016

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Image: Anthony Stanley/WENN

More: Meghan Markle has the approval of the most important royal