Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2016 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

When it comes to life goals, Beyoncé is Nicki Minaj's biggest inspiration

Cailyn Cox

by

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

View Profile
Image: C.Smith/WENN.com
Print

Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill may not be together anymore, but rumor has it Minaj wants to have his baby

Apparently, there's only one thing Nicki Minaj wants from Meek Mill this Christmas: for him to put a ring on it!

More: Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill's arguments are so public and so uncomfortable

Earlier this month, Minaj took to Instagram to post a cryptic post about self-worth, which many believed to be directed at Mill.

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

And according to International Business Times both Minaj and Mills have also unfollowed each other on Instagram. However, a Hollywood Life source is singing a different tune about their future.

More: Nicki Minaj loves using Instagram to air her dirty laundry

While the publication notes that the couple is not technically together right now, a source has suggested that things between them may not be over for good. Minaj reportedly has big plans for her and Mill's future — and we're talking weddings and babies big.

The source claims that all of Minaj's friends are either engaged, married or starting a family and "that bothers the hell of out her," and what Minaj reportedly really wants is to settle down and start a family. And there's one person who's giving Minaj serious relationship goals — Queen Bey!

The source said, "She idolizes Beyoncé especially, and would love to have a ballin' husband, a beautiful child and live that fairytale lifestyle that all girls dream of."

More: Apparently Nicki Minaj is growing really tired of Drake's sour grapes

Hmmm, we're not sure about this one!

What do you think of the reports that Nicki Minaj wants to settle down and start a family? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill may not be together anymore, but rumor has it Minaj wants to have his baby
Image: WENN.com
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
Justin Bieber's 18 biggest mishaps (including punching a fan)
'Guardians of the Galaxy' isn't the only sequel released in 2017 — here are 34 more
Best celeb & pop culture holiday memes to post on literally all your social media
Mariah Carey's most high-profile (and rumored) lovers through the years
Related Articles
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!