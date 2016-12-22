Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill may not be together anymore, but rumor has it Minaj wants to have his baby

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

Apparently, there's only one thing Nicki Minaj wants from Meek Mill this Christmas: for him to put a ring on it!

Earlier this month, Minaj took to Instagram to post a cryptic post about self-worth, which many believed to be directed at Mill.

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Dec 10, 2016 at 1:24am PST

And according to International Business Times both Minaj and Mills have also unfollowed each other on Instagram. However, a Hollywood Life source is singing a different tune about their future.

While the publication notes that the couple is not technically together right now, a source has suggested that things between them may not be over for good. Minaj reportedly has big plans for her and Mill's future — and we're talking weddings and babies big.

The source claims that all of Minaj's friends are either engaged, married or starting a family and "that bothers the hell of out her," and what Minaj reportedly really wants is to settle down and start a family. And there's one person who's giving Minaj serious relationship goals — Queen Bey!

The source said, "She idolizes Beyoncé especially, and would love to have a ballin' husband, a beautiful child and live that fairytale lifestyle that all girls dream of."

Hmmm, we're not sure about this one!

What do you think of the reports that Nicki Minaj wants to settle down and start a family? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

