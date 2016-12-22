The Kardashians need a lesson in Christmas cheer if they're planning to ban Blac Chyna from a party

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's relationship is complicated, to say the least, but if the reports about the Kardashian family banning Chyna from their annual Christmas party are true, then things are about to get a whole lot worse for the couple.

Rumor has it that the Kardashian clan is shunning Chyna (who recently gave birth to Rob's daughter, Dream). A source shed light on this matter, telling Hollywood Life, "Chyna's [sic] is pissed that Rob's family is shunning her and not inviting her to the annual Christmas party — and she's taking it out on Rob."

According to the source, Chyna has been screaming at Rob and is threatening to "keep Dream away from them if [his family is] going to treat her like dirt." However, the source claims that none of this is Rob's fault — so he's not the instigator behind the Christmas party ban.

If the Kardashians were banning Chyna from their party in an attempt to protect Rob, or at Rob's request, then that makes sense. But according to the publication, that doesn't seem to be the case, as they claim that while some members of the Kardashian family (like Khloé Kardashian) are staying out of the drama, "overall as a united group, they don't approve of her" — but we've heard reports like this before, so can we be really be sure that they're true?

"Chyna has to lash out when things don't go her way, and Rob's her go-to person," the source added before revealing that unfortunately, this is turning out to be the worst Christmas for Chyna, who is hurt that Rob's family is choosing to treat her so poorly.

What do you think about the reports that the Kardashians are banning Blac Chyna from their Christmas party? Share your thoughts below.

