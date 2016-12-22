Law & Order: SUV's Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni are together again and spreading the Christmas cheer

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

Image: A. Miller/WENN.com

Print

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit's Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay — or Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson as you may know them — have joined forces once again, this time for an epic Christmas selfie.

More: Let's hope in Law and Order: SVU world, Brock Turner gets what he deserves

The pair enjoyed 12 seasons together on the hit crime drama TV series before Meloni left the show (according to Yahoo, he left in 2011 after negotiations fell through), however, he and Hargitay are still as close as ever. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 21, Meloni posted a sweet picture of himself and his former co-star along with the caption "Friends at Xmas."

Friends at Xmas. A photo posted by Chris Meloni (@chris_meloni) on Dec 20, 2016 at 10:18am PST

Hargitay then reposted the image along with the hashtags "#ChrisMas #ChrisKringle #AVeryBenslerChristmas #TheChrisWhoStoleChristmas #HomeMeloni #HolidayClassics and #BenslerTogether."

More: That was fast! SVU already has an episode about Donald Trump's latest scandal

Of course, fans are excited to see the pair back together again, and comments on the picture have been overwhelmingly positive.

"The best duo ever I wish this would be on SVU too, I just got so excited seeing this pic," msnaturalbd commented. Torimn agreed, writing, "You NEED to make an appearance on an episode!! Pretty please!!!!!! Epic pic."

"Its [sic] good to see you guys together again," sarah_wright83 commented. And laineh_14 shared similar sentiments, writing, "OMG. REUNITED AND IT FEELS SO GOOD. My heart is bursting with happiness right now."

More: SVU will reunite Mariska Hargitay with a former flame this season

Now all we need is for Meloni to make a return to the show (even for one episode), and we'll have everything we've ever wanted for Christmas, right?

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.