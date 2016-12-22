Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2016 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

SUV's Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni have reunited — for a selfie

Cailyn Cox

by

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

View Profile
Image: A. Miller/WENN.com
Print

Law & Order: SUV's Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni are together again and spreading the Christmas cheer

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit's Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay — or Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson as you may know them — have joined forces once again, this time for an epic Christmas selfie.

More: Let's hope in Law and Order: SVU world, Brock Turner gets what he deserves

The pair enjoyed 12 seasons together on the hit crime drama TV series before Meloni left the show (according to Yahoo, he left in 2011 after negotiations fell through), however, he and Hargitay are still as close as ever. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 21, Meloni posted a sweet picture of himself and his former co-star along with the caption "Friends at Xmas."

Friends at Xmas.

A photo posted by Chris Meloni (@chris_meloni) on

Hargitay then reposted the image along with the hashtags "#ChrisMas #ChrisKringle #AVeryBenslerChristmas #TheChrisWhoStoleChristmas #HomeMeloni #HolidayClassics and #BenslerTogether."

More: That was fast! SVU already has an episode about Donald Trump's latest scandal

Of course, fans are excited to see the pair back together again, and comments on the picture have been overwhelmingly positive.

"The best duo ever I wish this would be on SVU too, I just got so excited seeing this pic," msnaturalbd commented. Torimn agreed, writing, "You NEED to make an appearance on an episode!! Pretty please!!!!!! Epic pic."

"Its [sic] good to see you guys together again," sarah_wright83 commented. And laineh_14 shared similar sentiments, writing, "OMG. REUNITED AND IT FEELS SO GOOD. My heart is bursting with happiness right now."

More: SVU will reunite Mariska Hargitay with a former flame this season

Now all we need is for Meloni to make a return to the show (even for one episode), and we'll have everything we've ever wanted for Christmas, right?

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Law & Order: SUV's Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni are together again and spreading the Christmas cheer
Image: NBC
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
Justin Bieber's 18 biggest mishaps (including punching a fan)
'Guardians of the Galaxy' isn't the only sequel released in 2017 — here are 34 more
Best celeb & pop culture holiday memes to post on literally all your social media
Mariah Carey's most high-profile (and rumored) lovers through the years
Related Articles
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!