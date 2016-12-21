Sections
Hilary Duff moves on from super hot trainer to super hot actor real quick

Jessica Hickam

by

Hilary Duff spotted out in LA with Scott Eastwood — she sure knows how to pick 'em

We really hope that Scott Eastwood and Hilary Duff are more than friends because that new couple would be a great end to an otherwise dismal celebrity relationship year.

More: Hilary Duff just can't quit ex Mike Comrie despite their divorce

E! News reports Duff and Eastwood had a flirty night together on Saturday.

Duff was apparently out at Catch LA hanging out with some girlfriends when Eastwood then entered the picture and had a conversation with the newly single Duff. Duff was previously dating her trainer, Josh Walsh, but the two ended things after five months.

"At one point, she was very flirtatious with Scott. The two talked for quite some time," a source told E! News. "Hilary was all smiles and looked happier than ever despite her recent split."

More: Hilary Duff admits she has a dirty hookup secret

The two then left the venue and went to 1OAK nightclub together, but apparently the encounter wasn't romantic as the insider didn't see any PDA, despite the two obviously hanging out.

Maybe the two are in talks to do a movie together? Maybe they're just friends? Though either scenario doesn't rule out room for their current relationship to blossom into something more.

Duff was previously married to hockey player Mike Comrie and the two have one son, Luca, who seems to be Duff's focus this holiday season despite her flirty night out.

More: Hilary Duff makes her relationship with hot trainer, Jason Walsh, Insta-official

She recently shared a photo, kissing her son while enjoying time at Disneyland.

Happiest happiest happiest happiest happiest happiest happiest happiest place on earth! We love you @disneyland

A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

Do you think Scott Eastwood and Hilary Duff would be a match made in Hollywood heaven?

Hilary Duff spotted out in LA with Scott Eastwood — she sure knows how to pick 'em
