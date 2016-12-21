After months of reported issues, Sister Wives' Robyn Brown has apparently had enough

Image: DJDM/WENN.com

Sister Wives' Robyn Brown is reportedly ditching Kody Brown for good after months of rumors that the two are headed toward divorce have plagued the couple.

An insider told RadarOnline, "She is leaving the first week in January to go back to Utah with the kids and be with her family to figure out the next step in her life. Her kids aren’t being treated very well."

"There were a lot of communication issues and a lot of fighting," the source added. "Kody is really bad at handling stressful situations and wants to be safe all the time, and when Robyn could no longer be his source of comfort. He couldn’t handle it."

The source reports that the problems have been ongoing since Robyn gave birth to the couple's child at the beginning of 2016.

Robyn, however, has already commented on the rumors, calling them "stupid lies."

I just read that I am looking into getting a divorce and I am getting my own show? Huh? I didn't know that! What a bunch of stupid lies. — Robyn Brown (@LuvgvsUwngs) November 23, 2016

Meri Brown echoed Robyn's sentiments more recently.

I die laughing when I hear people think they know all about our family. Here's something, if it didn't come from us, it's probably a lie! — Meri Brown (@MeriBrown1) December 19, 2016

So I'm going to say these rumors are just that: rumors.

I don't blame the family for being annoyed by all the made up drama. Sure, they've had their fair share of struggles over the past year, what with Meri's catfishing scandal, do they really need more rumors added into the mix?

Like Meri said in her tweet, until we hear it directly from the family, I'm going to stay skeptical. Especially since the family just celebrated Mykelti Brown's wedding to Antonio Padron, while Madison Brown and Caleb Brush's wedding just aired on TLC, and all seem in great spirits.

Like so many others this day, this moment was magical. A most memorable moment in a memorable day. https://t.co/CJZDmG4BQ5 — Kody Brown (@realkodybrown) December 19, 2016

Hope you are all getting a chance to watch our @MaddieR_Brown get married tonight! Such a beautiful time! — Robyn Brown (@LuvgvsUwngs) December 19, 2016

Do you believe the rumors that the Brown family is falling apart?

