Christina Grimmie's family is blaming the venue in her death for the lack of proper security

Christina Grimmie's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Florida on Tuesday against the venue where she died.

The family, including her parents, Albert and Tina, and her brother, Marcus, state that Plaza Live and the security that worked the event "failed to take adequate security measures to ensure the safety of the performers and the attendees at the concert venue" according to the claim.

Billboard reports that, according to the lawsuit, only "superficial bag checks" were performed on attendees. No body pat downs or metal detectors were employed, which would have safeguarded against weapons brought into the theater where the meet and greet was held.

Her brother Marcus is also reportedly seeking damages for the physical and emotional trauma he suffered.

Marcus worked as his sister's manager while Albert and Tina were supported financially by their daughter. They are seeking monetary compensation for the money she would have made throughout her career as a singer, along with funeral expenses and pain and suffering.

I'm not surprised the family is seeking monetary compensation in this case. For better or worse, wrongful death lawsuits of this nature are not uncommon in situations like this. The case will probably be settled without much dispute. As of now, no official court date has been set.

Grimmie was shot and killed by a lone gunman on June 10 at a meet and greet with fans following her Orlando concert. The gunman, Kevin Loibl, was able to enter the venue with two 9mm Glock handguns, two full magazines and a large hunting knife, according to the lawsuit. Grimmie was shot three times before Loibl was temporarily subdued by Marcus. Loibl then took his own life.

She rose to popularity on the singing competition show The Voice.

Do you think Grimmie's family is owed compensation in her death?

