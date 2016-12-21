Sections
Here’s how Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus are celebrating Christmas

Bibi Deitz

by

Bibi Deitz is the News Editor at STYLECASTER. She holds an MFA in fiction writing from Bennington College and lives in Brooklyn. Recent work has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Bustle, Marie Claire, Teen Vogue, The Huffington Post, ...

Image: Getty Images
It’s on: Liam Hemsworth is celebrating Christmas with Miley Cyrus’ family

In case you still had any doubts about Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s relationship, hear this: Cyrus's sister Brandi just posted a pic of the whole Cyrus fam in front of the Christmas tree looking insanely merry. “Cyrus fam Christmas in full swing,” she wrote.

Cyrus fam Christmas in full swing

A photo posted by Brandi Cyrus (@brandicyrus) on

As for Miley Cyrus, she posted a couple of shots — and a video — of herself with the beloved family dog, Sammy. She didn’t go to the lengths of actually posting a shot of Hemsworth with her famous fam, but there’s still time; it’s not even Christmas Eve yet.

Sammy is so CUTE ! I seriously can't breathe!!!!!!! @noahcyrus

A video posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

More: It's impossible not to smile at Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus' Instagram video

Radar reported today that Miley and Hemsworth may be headed to Australia, Hemsworth's home country, soon. “Miley has been offered an extremely lucrative deal to be a judge on The Voice in Australia for Season 6,” a source told Radar. “Liam is all about the move. He has been itching to return home to Australia for quite some time now.”

Everything Radar reports should definitely be taken with a grain (or three) of salt, but if you believe the outlet, Cyrus' family isn’t thrilled about the potential move. “Miley’s mom really does not want her leaving, but she is going to go where the money is,” the source reportedly said. “Her main priority in life right now is marrying Liam and if she can go back to Australia with him and make a fortune, she sees this as a win-win situation.”

More: No matter what Liam Hemsworth says, a wedding is going down

Cyrus is currently a judge on The Voice on NBC, but Radar says she’s not returning for Season 13 thanks to an “intense season of feuding with Adam Levine.” OK! Well, we’re sure we’ll hear more about this soon enough. In the meantime, happiest holidays from the Cyrus family — plus Liam Hemsworth.

More: Did Liam Hemsworth just say Miley Cyrus comes with baggage?

