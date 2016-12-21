Kanye West cancels the European leg of his Saint Pablo tour

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

With everything that's been going on in Kanye West's personal life lately, it should come as no surprise that he's decided to keep staying out of the spotlight.

Now, he's announced that he's canceling the planned European leg of his Saint Pablo tour, which was set to begin in 2017. The announcement comes after a series of public meltdowns and the cancellation of many of West's American tour dates. Us Weekly reports that the European leg was planned to include Paris, the U.K. and Germany, but that so far, no official dates were set and no tickets were sold.

West's team announced in late November that he was canceling the 21 remaining dates in his U.S. Saint Pablo tour after he stopped several concerts to go on lengthy political rants. At the last show he performed, he lashed out against Beyoncé, Jay Z and Hillary Clinton, then performed just a handful of songs before abruptly walking offstage and ending the concert.

The same day that he announced he was canceling the remainder of the tour, West was hospitalized for extreme exhaustion and what his doctor described as "temporary psychosis." He remained at the UCLA Medical Center's Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital for nine days.

West has since been released from the hospital, but he's been laying low. Sources say he's still battling stress stemming from work and helping his wife, Kim Kardashian West, get over being robbed at gunpoint in Paris. Rumors have been swirling that the couple's marriage is on the rocks, with sources saying that amid all the drama, Kardashian wants a divorce.

"She cares about Kanye and feels relieved he’s getting the help he needs, but she’s felt trapped for a while," an insider told Us Weekly.

