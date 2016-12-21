If Christina El Moussa needs divorce tips, she probably shouldn't get them from her new boyfriend

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Flip or Flop's newly separated Christina and Tarek El Moussa are wasting no time moving on, and Christina's new beau is no stranger to messy divorces.

In Touch Weekly just published court documents that show that Gary Anderson, the contractor Christina just started dating, has been divorced twice before, and both of his splits got really messy in court.

According to the documents, Anderson's first divorce was in 1999 from his wife Jo Ann after 13 years of marriage. Court papers say they were engaged in battles over finances and custody of their kids for almost a decade and that Anderson falsified information he gave to the court to avoid paying spousal and child support.

The documents say that Anderson claimed his yearly income to be $128,000, when in reality, he made well over a million dollars that year. Once his true income was revealed, a judge ordered Anderson to pay his ex-wife $4,000 a month in spousal support, $7,082 a month in child support and $100,000 in back child support. He was also ordered to place $50,000 in a bank account set aside for his daughters.

Anderson's second divorce didn't go much better. His second wife Denise filed for divorce in 2005 after they had been married for four years. This time, Anderson wasn't accused of falsifying any information, but he was ordered to pay $2,000 a month in spousal support for two years and hand his wife a brand new BMW, their $700,000 home and $735,000 cash.

Anderson has stayed unmarried since then, but just days after Christina and Tarek announced their split, Christina and Anderson stepped out publicly as a couple. They met three years ago when Anderson did some contracting work on the El Moussas' home.

