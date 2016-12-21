The Sister Wives family just got even bigger — one's married and another's pregnant

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

The Brown family just keeps on growing.

New reports say that the second Sister Wives kid to get married, Mykelti Brown, tied the knot with her fiancé, Antonio Padron, over the weekend. TLC confirmed that they had a small outdoor ceremony in St. George, Utah.

No photos of the wedding have surfaced online yet, but Mykelti did post photos to Instagram last week showing how she was getting ready for her big day.

And bridal routine begins with a long night, dyed hair, and an eventual fave mask complete with teeth whitening strip A photo posted by Mykelti Brown (@mykeltib) on Dec 14, 2016 at 11:25pm PST

"And bridal routine begins with a long night, dyed hair, and an eventual fave mask complete with teeth whitening strip," she captioned the shot, showing her with a couple of her bridesmaids.

Mykelti's wedding isn't even the only big news in the Brown family this week. Maddie Brown, who walked down the aisle with her now-husband Caleb Brush last summer, is already pregnant.

Maddie announced her big news on Instagram with a shot of Brush kissing her pregnant belly captioned, "So happy to announce our little addition!!" alongside a blue heart emoji. Does that mean it's a boy?!

So happy to announce our little addition!! PC: @raquel_werner http://people.com/babies/sister-wives-maddie-brown-brush-pregnant-exclusive/ A photo posted by Maddie Brush (@madison_rose11) on Nov 21, 2016 at 2:10pm PST

Now, Maddie has a hurdle to overcome that's new for the Brown family: What will her little one call its four grandmas? She discussed the challenge with People magazine, saying, "We think it would be super cute to have different names for all the grandmas, like Oma, Grams or Babicka — 'Grandma' said differently or in different languages. Ultimately, they get to choose what they are called, but my dad [Kody] will probably be Grandpa."

