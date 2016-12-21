Sections
Alan Thicke's death left his wife Tanya with 'gut wrenching sadness'

Cailyn Cox

Image: FayesVision/WENN.com
Alan Thicke's death affected the lives of many, but none so much as his wife Tanya

Alan Thicke died on Tuesday, Dec. 13 after suffering a heart attack while playing hockey with his son, Carter. He was 69. Now one week later, his wife, Tanya Thicke, has broken her silence.

More: Alan Thicke's death triggers an outpouring of love from celebrities on Twitter

In a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, Dec. 20, Tanya made a heartfelt statement about the profound effect her husband's death has had on her.

"It is with gut wrenching sadness and unbelievable grief that I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for the outpouring of love and support during this unimaginable time," the statement reads. "Through tears and smiles our dearest of family and friends came together at our home to celebrate the life of my sweet and devoted husband Alan Thicke."

More: Alan Thicke, one of the '80s' great sitcom dads, dies at 69

She continued, revealing that on Monday, Dec. 19, she, along with the rest of Alan's family, laid him to rest — according to the publication, the funeral was held at Tanya's home in Carpinteria, California, near Santa Barbara. More than 300 guests were in attendance, including several famous faces, such as Kris Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio, Rob Lowe, Bob Saget and Alex Trebek.

Tanya concluded the message with a request for privacy during "this time of profound mourning." She also requested that in lieu of flowers, fans donate money to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation to support a cause that her beloved husband felt very strongly about.

More: Oh my dear Lord, Paula Patton's throwback pic of Robin Thicke is glorious

Our thoughts are with Tanya and the rest of Alan Thicke's family during this emotional time.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Alan Thicke's death affected the lives of many, but none so much as his wife Tanya
Image: WENN
