What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Jennifer Lopez & Drake dating rumors are exactly what we needed to close out this year

Cailyn Cox

Image: Judy Eddy/WENN.com
Jennifer Lopez & Drake's private dinner is not helping to squash those dating rumors

Hold up — are Jennifer Lopez and Drake doing more than just collaborating on new material?

More: Marc Anthony's divorce could mean hope for a Jennifer Lopez reunion

That seems to be the general consensus, because relationship rumors are running wild after Drake invited Lopez to a private dinner at West Hollywood's new hot spot, Delilah, on Monday, Dec. 19.

According to Us Weekly, the pair was even photographed leaving together in the same car. A source told the publication, "They are working together on new music. If it's developing into anything else, I'm not sure." But that's just it; no one seems sure, and Lopez and Drake have definitely been spending a lot of time together recently.

More: Does Drake's Apple commercial totally prove he's dating Taylor Swift?

Two weeks ago, Drake visited Lopez at her Las Vegas, Nevada, residence to watch her All I Have show, and the pair then posed for a photo together, which was subsequently shared on Instagram by Drake (along with a heart eye emoji).

<-------- Lotta those

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

The rapper then returned to Las Vegas for a second time last Saturday, Dec. 17 to watch Lopez perform again, and according to E! News, he was spotted in the crowd really enjoying Lopez's music. But aside from the fact that the pair has been in the same place on numerous occasions, the timing also seems to work out because they are both newly single — Lopez and her longtime boyfriend, Casper Smart, split in August, and Drake was most recently (and briefly) linked to Rihanna.

More: The reason Jennifer Lopez & Casper Smart split is sadder than we thought

We don't know if these two are going to be Hollywood's hottest new couple, but we'll definitely be keeping our eyes on them.

Do you think Jennifer Lopez and Drake would make a good couple? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Jennifer Lopez & Drake's private dinner is not helping to squash those dating rumors
Image: FayesVision/WENN.com
