Mariah Carey will be spending the holidays in luxury with her new man, Bryan Tanaka, at her side

When it comes to Christmas, Mariah Carey really doesn't mess around, and she's pulling out all the stops this year to ensure that she has the most glamorous, festive season ever.

According to Us Weekly, Carey will be spending Christmas in a $22 million estate in Aspen courtesy of Airbnb. The house reportedly has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, a fantastic entertainment section — which includes a wine room, wet bar, media lounge and wood-burning fireplace — and a gym and sauna.

Getting into the Christmas spirit with this exquisite tree in a beautiful home for our family! Courtesy of @airbnb A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 20, 2016 at 9:15am PST

But Carey's holiday home is not the most interesting thing about her plans this year. What's interesting is who she'll be spending the festive season with. According to Us Weekly, in addition to her twins, Monroe and Moroccan (whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon), Carey is also spending time with her rumored new boyfriend, backup dancer Bryan Tanaka.

The publication confirms that Carey spent the first half of her holiday teaching her children to ski on the Aspen Highlands mountains, and they were later joined by Tanaka. He was spotted hanging out with the family in the private hot tub on the deck before they reportedly headed indoors to prepare some holiday dishes in the kitchen.

While no one knows exactly what is going on with Carey and Tanaka (although their relationship has been teased on her new reality TV show, Mariah's World) this will reportedly be the first holiday that they spend together as a couple — but it's not their first trip, because last month they were spotted getting cozy in Hawaii.

What do you think of Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka as a couple? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

