Did Amanda Stanton finally see Josh Murray's dark side?

Jessica Hickam

by

We're itching to hear what Amanda Stanton has to say about her breakup with Josh Murray

Bachelor in Paradise couple Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray have called it quits, and the end to their relationship was reportedly heated.

TMZ reports the two broke up at the beginning of the month after a fight at KIIS FM's Jingle Ball concert.

As of now, it seems unclear what the fight was actually about. Stanton's sources are telling the outlet Murray got upset that Stanton lied to him about not drinking during a Lake Tahoe trip she went on, while Murray's sources are saying Stanton whispered something "nasty" into his ear during the concert that made him upset.

No matter what the argument stemmed from, it reportedly ended with Murray so upset that he waited outside the concert until it was over.

The two broke up the next day according to TMZ.

The couple is so done, in fact, that Murray has already packed his bags and moved back to Atlanta.

The last time Murray shared a photo of the couple, though, was a week ago with the caption, "Happy, happy, happy."

Happy happy happy ☺️

A photo posted by Josh Allan Murray (@joshmurray11) on

Stanton, on the other hand, posted a cryptic tweet just a few days ago.

I don't think anyone will really be surprised by news of this breakup, especially after all the drama that unfolded on Bachelor in Paradise Season 3 between these two.

Murray was previously engaged to Bachelorette Andi Dorfman before they also broke it off. Dorfman then wrote a tell-all book accusing Murray of being emotionally abusive. As such, Stanton's Bachelor in Paradise friends rightfully warned her to tread carefully in a relationship with Murray. Though she did hear them, she also accepted Murray's proposal at the end of the season despite the claims of Murray's temper.

The two got engaged on the show during the finale, which aired in September.

Are you surprised Murray and Stanton broke up or are you surprised they lasted this long to begin with?

