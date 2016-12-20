Now that Meghan Markle has the queen's approval, their relationship could be moving quickly

Image: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

Print

Just because Meghan Markle hasn't met Queen Elizabeth II in person yet doesn't mean the head of the royal household doesn't have an opinion.

More: Prince Harry has plenty to say about his relationship with Meghan Markle

According to a Buckingham Palace insider who spoke with Us Weekly, Queen Elizabeth is "fully supportive" of Prince Harry's relationship.

The source added, "She’s delighted to see Harry in a loving relationship."

It isn't uncommon for the queen to take her time meeting her grandson's beaus. The former Kate Middleton, now Duchess of Cambridge, had to wait five years before she was introduced.

Six months into Prince Harry and Markle's romance, Markle also has the support of Prince William and some of the top aides at Kensington Palace, who have helped her to become acquainted with palace procedures regarding the onslaught of press she's received since her relationship with Prince Harry went public.

More: Do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's matching bracelets prove their love?

The Us Weekly article suggests that Markle is committed to adapting to such a public relationship, including with her social media. Sources said that Markle has had to adjust to things like not sharing her location and being careful to send out the right message to her followers.

All in all, though, Markle is apparently adjusting quite nicely, and she and Prince Harry are progressing quickly in their relationship. While Prince William and Kate dated, on and off, for eight long years before he finally proposed, it seems that Prince Harry is planning to opt for a much quicker courtship.

"I can see them engaged by the spring," a source who is close to Prince Harry told Us Weekly. "He’s head over heels."

More: Prince Harry's rumored new girlfriend Meghan Markle is fit for royalty

Maybe Markle should actually meet the queen before Prince Harry puts a ring on it.

Would you be surprised if Markle and Prince Harry got engaged quickly?