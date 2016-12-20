Flip or Flop's cancellation is no surprise considering Christina & Tarek are done for good

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: CRED: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

It's starting to sound like there's definitely no hope for Flip or Flop's Christina and Tarek El Moussa to reconcile.

Sources told Us Weekly that the couple has called it quits for good, and that they're both ready to move on. Insiders say Christina is currently dating the family's contractor, Gary Anderson, while Tarek had a quick fling with their nanny, Alyssa Logan. Reports say that Christina and Tarek are, however, trying to keep things friendly for the sake of their two kids.

Flip or Flop's future has been up in the air since the El Moussas announced they were separating, but now, an insider has been telling E! News that the show's days are numbered. The source said that because of a contractual obligation, Flip or Flop will keep filming into 2017. But once the season has wrapped up, the insider said, "the show will end after that."

HGTV is still staying tight-lipped, though, and released only a short statement saying, "The series will continue production as scheduled."

Christina and Tarek released a joint statement last week announcing their separation, months after a dramatic fight that resulted in police being called to their Beverly Hills home.

"Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage," they wrote. "We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed."

During the incident, Tarek apparently had a gun, but reports say that police determined he meant no harm to himself or others at the time.

