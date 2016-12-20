Sofía Vergara's embryos might be packing up and moving to Louisiana

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

You know that weird lawsuit where Sofía Vergara is being sued by her unborn embryos? Yeah, it just got even weirder.

Page Six reports that the embryos' team of lawyers is getting ready to file another lawsuit, which will demand that the embryos get shipped from the facility where they're being held in California to one in Louisiana. Sources told the site that Louisiana is apparently the place for those embryos to be because it's the only state in the country where embryos have legal rights of their own, rather than being legally controlled by their parents. You can't even make this shit up.

The original lawsuit was filed earlier this month, when James Charbonnet, the "trustee" of Vergara's frozen pair of embryos, filed suit on behalf of the fertilized eggs amid a nasty and drawn-out breakup with Vergara's former fiancé, Nick Loeb. The couple underwent IVF treatment in 2013, and the two resulting fertilized eggs have been cryogenically frozen at Beverly Hills' ART Reproductive Center ever since. The attorneys representing the embryos want them moved to Louisiana at the beginning of 2017, where they'll apparently have a case against being kept frozen — what Vergara planned after her breakup with Loeb — because, again, in Louisiana, fertilized eggs have legal rights and can somehow file lawsuits.

Loeb sued Vergara for custody of the embryos in 2014, but dropped the suit when the judge asked him to identify all women whom he had gotten pregnant and who had had abortions. He's not involved in the current lawsuit, which makes it even more bizarre.

"Although Nick Loeb is not a party to the existing litigation or [this] subsequently contemplated litigation, he may be a beneficiary if the court adjudicates that the embryos are not chattels but entities with constitutional rights of survival," Loeb’s attorney, Mark J. Heller, told Page Six. "Such a ruling would defeat [Vergara’s] intention to keep her daughters’ embryos frozen in perpetuity and endorse the irrevocable right of parenthood granted to donors when they contribute to the creation of an embryo."

