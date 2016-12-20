Here you have it — all the best SNL holiday skits in one place for your viewing pleasure

Kristine Cannon is the Entertainment Editor for SheKnows. When she's not at a music festival or live show, she's either struggling to train her dachshund, taking too many pics of said dachshund or watching re-runs of The Office. Also, hi...

Christmas just isn't the same without Alec Baldwin's Schweddy Balls, Justin Timberlake dressed as a tube of wrapping paper and Amy Poehler, Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph harmonizing near perfectly a song about dating Santa Claus.

Or is that just me?

Saturday Night Live isn't just here to get political and shove Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton skits down our throats. No, sometimes the cast can give us a hearty serving of hilarious holiday skits — from that iconic meatball skit circa 1998 to that one creepy digital short where Ryan Gosling and Vanessa Bayer are oddly obsessed with Santa Claus. Here are the best of the best, in no particular order.

"Santa's My Boyfriend"

No, ladies, he'll never leave his wife for you. Not even Santa Claus.

"I Wish It Was Christmas Today"

The sweaters, the keyboard, Jimmy Fallon's hair, the subtle dance moves, the catchy lyrics — pure perfection.

Schweddy Balls

Show of hands if you also miss the soothing voices of Ana Gasteyer and Molly Shannon.

Santa Baby

This thoroughly weirded me out, but it has Ryan Gosling, so I guess that makes it OK?

"Jingle Barack"

Three words: Chance The Rapper.

Drunk Uncle on the Holidays

Drunk Uncle gives his advice on how to handle the holidays, and it isn't slurred and confusing at all.

"Dick in a Box"

Can you believe it's been 10 years since this was released?

Stefon on Christmas' Hottest Tips

Need tips on what to do and what to see during the holidays? Stefon can help.

"Do It On My Twin Bed"

Accurate, 100 percent accurate — down to the JTT poster on the wall.

Dysfunctional Family Christmas

Telling it like it is.

Now That's What I Call Christmas

Michael Bublé, Professor Snape, Lorde and DMX sing the Christmas hits.

"The Hanukkah Song"

You didn't think we'd have this list and not include Adam Sandler's Hanukkah Song, did you?

Mr. Robinson’s Neighborhood: Christmas

Let's take it back to the '80s with this skit featuring Eddie Murphy as Mr. Robinson.

Tina Fey vs. Amy Poehler Christmas song mashup

They're not as alike as you think.

"The Christmas Candle"

Hey, thanks, SNL, for putting our Secret Santa gifts on blast.

Wrappinville

Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon dressed as wrapping paper and a gift bag is God's gift to everyone, everywhere.

