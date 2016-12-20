Here you have it — all the best SNL holiday skits in one place for your viewing pleasure

Christmas just isn't the same without Alec Baldwin's Schweddy Balls, Justin Timberlake dressed as a tube of wrapping paper and Amy Poehler, Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph harmonizing near perfectly a song about dating Santa Claus.
Or is that just me?
Saturday Night Live isn't just here to get political and shove Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton skits down our throats. No, sometimes the cast can give us a hearty serving of hilarious holiday skits — from that iconic meatball skit circa 1998 to that one creepy digital short where Ryan Gosling and Vanessa Bayer are oddly obsessed with Santa Claus. Here are the best of the best, in no particular order.
No, ladies, he'll never leave his wife for you. Not even Santa Claus.
The sweaters, the keyboard, Jimmy Fallon's hair, the subtle dance moves, the catchy lyrics — pure perfection.
Show of hands if you also miss the soothing voices of Ana Gasteyer and Molly Shannon.
This thoroughly weirded me out, but it has Ryan Gosling, so I guess that makes it OK?
Three words: Chance The Rapper.
Drunk Uncle gives his advice on how to handle the holidays, and it isn't slurred and confusing at all.
Can you believe it's been 10 years since this was released?
Need tips on what to do and what to see during the holidays? Stefon can help.
Accurate, 100 percent accurate — down to the JTT poster on the wall.
Telling it like it is.
Michael Bublé, Professor Snape, Lorde and DMX sing the Christmas hits.
You didn't think we'd have this list and not include Adam Sandler's Hanukkah Song, did you?
Let's take it back to the '80s with this skit featuring Eddie Murphy as Mr. Robinson.
They're not as alike as you think.
Hey, thanks, SNL, for putting our Secret Santa gifts on blast.
Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon dressed as wrapping paper and a gift bag is God's gift to everyone, everywhere.
