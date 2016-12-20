Leah Remini has two theories about the Scientology leader's missing wife

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Leah Remini's docuseries, Scientology and the Aftermath, is finally airing, and it's just as explosive as we all expected it to be.

The first show, entitled "Ask Me Anything," featured Remini answering people's questions about Scientology based on a Reddit AMA she did a few weeks ago. Some of what she talked about rehashed what was already discussed on Reddit, but she did take some new questions. The most controversial of all? Where is Shelly Miscavige, wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige?

Shelly has been a controversial talking point when the church of Scientology comes up. Despite being good friends with Tom Cruise, one of the most famous faces in the church, Shelly reportedly hasn't been seen in public in years. Remini, who has claimed that abuse, both physical and sexual, are rampant in the church, has made several efforts to locate Shelly with no luck.

The episode revealed that Remini even questioned guests at Tom Cruise's 2006 wedding to Katie Holmes, asking whether they had seen Shelly or knew if she was safe. That was years before Remini's 2013 exit from the church.

In 2013, seven years later and still having seen no sight of Shelly, Remini filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department. Detectives closed the case after saying they had spoken to Shelly personally, but it's clear that Remini still doesn't buy it.

Remini had a guest on her show, ex-Scientologist Mike Rinder, who claimed that Shelly was sent to a remote church-owned property because she "displeased David Miscavige," though Rinder didn't reveal how she had allegedly done so. Rinder also alluded to the fact that it wasn't a police officer who spoke to Shelly, but some one from the church who then told the police that Shelly was OK.

"That is what they managed to convince the LAPD of," he said.

Remini explained that lingering questions like that one were why she filed her police report in the first place.

"I do not know that she is alive," Remini said. "I do not know that she’s not being held against her will. I do not know these things, and so if the church produces her, by bringing her to an event — even if she went on a program and said, 'Hi, Leah Remini. Go fuck yourself,' I’d be happy to know that she was alive. The police department should say, ‘Yes, we’ve seen her.’ No, I wasn’t told that. I was told that a representative saw her or spoke to her."

